⚓️ The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) announced at 6:15 am this morning that has closed the Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges due to high winds, effective immediately. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.

Under RITBA protocols, RITBA may elect to close a bridge when sustained wind speeds exceed 70 mph for a continuous period of 15 minutes or more or wind gusts persistently exceed 70 mph over a period of 15 minutes. The bridges will reopen when conditions are deemed safe.

RITBA had started off the morning around 5:25 am by implementing full win restrictions on the bridges.

Members of the public can check bridge conditions and closures by visiting our website at ritba.org, by calling RITBA at 401-423-0803, or on Twitter at @RIEZPASS.

Full Story - Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges closed due to high winds

⚓️ The Rhode Island Broadcasters Association announced at 6:33 am that Newport Public Schools is delayed one hour this morning.

⚓️ For 60 years Tom Rush, folk and blues icon, has had a profound impact on the American music scene, helping shape the folk revival of the ‘60s and the renaissance of the ‘80s and ‘90s. He joins What’s Up Newp today at noon for a live virtual video conversation.

He performs at Newport’s Jane Pickens Theater at 8 p.m., Nov. 4, as part of what he calls his “first annual farewell tour.”

Full Story - Tom Rush joins What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation

⚓️ Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins What’s Up Newp for her regularly scheduled monthly live virtual video interview today at 1:30 pm.

We’ll discuss the latest with COVID, her expectations with the prospect that children from five to eleven will soon be eligible for COVID vaccinations. We’ll also talk about the status of school construction, and the pressures that teachers and administrators feel from a growing movement for parents to be more involved in developing school curriculum.

Full Story - Newport School Superintendent joins What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Flood Watch until October 27, 08:00 PM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

High Wind Warning until October 27, 02:00 PM EDT

Today - Rain before noon, then showers, mainly between noon and 2pm. Patchy fog before 11am. High near 57. Windy, with a north wind 28 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight - A slight chance of showers between 10pm and midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a north wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. North wind around 17 mph.

Tomorrow Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind 10 to 13 mph.

Marine Forecast

Storm Warning until October 27, 10:00 AM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - N wind 24 to 28 kt, with gusts as high as 48 kt. Showers, mainly before 2pm. Patchy fog before 11am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - N wind 16 to 19 kt, with gusts as high as 30 kt. A slight chance of showers, mainly between 10pm and midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 63°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 5:46 pm | 10 hours & 35 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:46 am & 12:54 pm | Low tide at 5:42 am & 6:50 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 20.4 days, 68% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Hocus Pocus at 7:30 pm

City & Government

