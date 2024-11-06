Good Morning! It’s Wednesday, November 6. 🗓️ Today is the 311th day of the year; 55 days remain in 2024.

Editor’s Note: Today’s newsletter focuses on election results and news and is light on other news and information. We should be back with a more balanced newsletter tomorrow.

☀️ Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

⚓ Marine: SW wind 12 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 29 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

🌒 Sun, Moon, & Tide: Sunrise at 6:23 am, sunset at 4:34 pm. Low tide at 3:21 am & 4:14 pm. High tide at 10:32 am & 11:07 pm. The lunar phase is a Waxing Crescent.

🚢 Next up is the Insignia on November 7 - the last cruise ship of the season.

⛵ Happening Today: Agent of Happiness, Newport Restaurant Week, and more.

Need To Know

Newport, Middletown, Portsmouth, and the country choose change

Although votes are still being counted, and results will not be official until November 21, voters across the city, state, and country chose change on election day.

Voters in Newport elected Charles Holder, Stephanie Smyth, Xaykham Khamsyvoravong, and Jeanne-Marie Napolitano to the Newport City Council At-Large, Ellen Pinnock to Ward 1, Lynn Underwood Ceglie to Ward 2, and David Carlin to Ward 3. The top seven candidates chosen for the Newport School Committee were Elizabeth “Beth” Cullen, Stephanie Winslow, Rebecca Bolan, James Dring, Robert Power, Robert Leary, and Sandra Flowers. [WUN]

Newport voters approved a $98.5 million general obligation bond in the 2024 General Election. The bond will fund various city infrastructure, resilience, and community-related projects. [WUN]

The top seven vote-getters for Middletown Town Council are Paul Rodrigues, Barbara Vonvillas, Thomas Welch, Peter Connerton, Dennis Turano, Christopher Logan, and Charles Roberts. [WUN]

Like the country, Portsmouth voters chose a Republican future. Seven candidates will be elected to the Portsmouth Town Council: Keith Hamilton (R), Mary McDowell (I), David Gleason (R), David Reise (R), David Fiorillo (D), Sharlene Patton (R), and Sondra Blank (D).

Meanwhile, Democrats held on to both U.S. House seats in Rhode Island in Tuesday’s election, with Seth Magaziner and Gabe Amo securing victories. [WUN]

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island won reelection on Tuesday to a fourth term to the U.S. Senate. [WUN]

With 95% of polls reporting, Senator Dawn Euer (Dist. 13 - Newport, Jamestown) is leading Republican David Quiroa Sr. 70.3% to 29.7%.

For the fourth straight decade, Rhode Island voters have rejected a ballot measure asking if the state should hold a constitutional convention. [RI Current]

Rhode Islanders approved a slate of four bond initiatives, totaling about $343 million, at the polls Tuesday, according to unofficial preliminary results from the state Board of Elections. [RI Current]

Vice President Kamala Harris won Rhode Island on Tuesday, giving her four electoral votes and continuing the Democrats’ dominance in the state. Former President Donald Trump later in the evening would secure enough electoral votes for a return to the White House.

Today, Representative Seth Magaziner (RI-02) released the following statement on Donald Trump's presidential win:

“The voters have spoken, and while I am disappointed by the results of the Presidential election, I respect the electoral process and the choice of the American people. “I will work with any administration of either party when it is in the best interest of Rhode Islanders. But I also know that Rhode Islanders expect their representatives in Congress to always stand up to the executive branch when necessary to defend our democracy, rights, and freedoms. No matter what lies ahead, I am committed to fighting for Rhode Island values in Washington.”

See the full local, statewide, and national election results at the buttons below.

📰 U.S. Senate candidate Patricia Morgan alleged voter fraud on social media with a photo of a sample ballot she said was being handed out in Portsmouth. [WLNE] [WJAR]

👉 The Portsmouth Democratic Party responded to Senate candidate Patricia Morgan’s accusations of giving “defaced sample ballots” to voters. [WLNE]

🛥️ The Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade returns on November 29. [WUN]

🔥 Federico Santi, chair of the City of Newport’s Public Sculpture Commission, will be the guest speaker at the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Newport County’s upcoming “Arts Around the Fire” event on Nov. 20. [WUN]

🎵 WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with Grammy-winning Lucinda Williams ahead of her show at The Vets on Nov. 15. [WUN]

🦞 ICYMI: Heritage Restaurant Group, also known as Audrain Hospitality, has added Flo’s Clam Shack to its growing list of establishments. [WUN]

🍽️ Newport Restaurant Week continues in Newport and Bristol Counties through November 10 [WUN]

🕊️ Joan Marks

🕊️ Manuel Garcia Moitoza IV

🕊️ Kenneth Eggeman

🏡 With only 22 properties closing last week, including a remarkable historic sale in Jamestown at a staggering $12.25 million, it’s evident that high demand continues to meet limited supply, resulting in a competitive atmosphere for both buyers and sellers. [WUN]

⚽ Rhode Island FC has a date in the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday. [WUN]