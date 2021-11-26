Newport Illuminated Boat Parade returns tonight
Concert Recap and Photos: The Schemers ring in the holiday season at The Met
Good Morning,
Today is Friday, November 26 - Black Friday.
⚓️ It’s not every night when you get to check out a group of “local boys” looking and sounding like they are the greatest rock and roll band in the world. We’re talking about local legends The Schemers, who put on another stellar show Wednesday, November 24th at The Met in Pawtucket, proving once again, that great bands don’t die, they just gray a little.
WUN was there to capture the show - Concert Recap and Photos: The Schemers ring in the holiday season at The Met (November 24, 2021)
⚓️ The Newport Illuminated Boat Parade takes place this evening at 6 pm. View the dazzling display of nautical holiday spirit along Newport waterfront from Perrotti Park, and Bowen’s & Bannister’s Wharves.
⚓️ Island Moving Company’s 20th season of the Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff has returned. Shows take place through December 3. More details
⚓️ Brick Alley Pub is celebrating its 41st Birthday by hosting Brick Alley Nacho Day on Tuesday, December 7th from 11:30 AM to Close. During that time, all of their famous nacho platters will be 50% off with the purchase of a beverage (Dine-in Only).
⚓️ Throwback movie Thanksgiving weekend gets underway today at the JPT Film & Event Center with Planes, Trains and Automobiles! Tickets and info at janepickens.com.
Weather
Today - Showers, mainly before 2pm. High near 47. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight - A slight chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tomorrow -Sunny, with a high near 42. West wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tomorrow Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 29. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Marine Forecast
Gale Warning in effect from November 26, 04:00 PM EST until November 27, 01:00 PM EST
Today - SW wind 7 to 10 kt becoming WNW 12 to 17 kt in the afternoon. Showers, mainly before 2pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - W wind 17 to 19 kt, with gusts as high as 29 kt. A slight chance of showers before 9pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:47 am | Sunset: 4:18 pm | 9 hours & 30 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:04 am & 12:12 pm | Low tide at 5:05 am & 6:05 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 20.7 days, 66% lighting.
What’s Happening Out There
Things To Do
10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Doris Duke’s Rough Point
11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Newport
2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
4 pm to 7 pm – Enchanted Hour in the Mansion at The Vanderbilt
4 pm & 7:30 pm – Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
4:30 pm – Planes, Trains, & Automobiles at JPT Film & Event Center
5 pm – Lighting of the lighthouse at Gurney’s
5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
5 pm to 8 pm – Cruise with Coastal Queen to the Newport Illuminated Boat Parade, Nov. 26 from Jamestown
7:30 pm – The Sound of Music at JPT Film & Event Center
8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center – Planes, Trains, & Automobiles at 4:30 pm, The Sound of Music at 7:30 pm
La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
Localz (Portsmouth) – John Erikson at 6 pm
Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Down City Band at 9 pm
One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef – Sarah Van Pelt from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
Nothing scheduled.
We’ll See You Out There
