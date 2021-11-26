Newport Illuminated Boat Parade returns tonight

Good Morning,

Today is Friday, November 26 - Black Friday.

⚓️ Thanks to all of you, we’re at the halfway point of our Fall Supporter Drive. 75 of you have signed up to become WUN Supporters since Monday…THANK YOU!

We love giving you all we’ve got with no subscription or paywall to block your access to community news. We’re looking to add 75 more supporters, will you help support our local, independent newsroom?

I Support WUN

⚓️ It’s not every night when you get to check out a group of “local boys” looking and sounding like they are the greatest rock and roll band in the world. We’re talking about local legends The Schemers, who put on another stellar show Wednesday, November 24th at The Met in Pawtucket, proving once again, that great bands don’t die, they just gray a little.

WUN was there to capture the show - Concert Recap and Photos: The Schemers ring in the holiday season at The Met (November 24, 2021)

⚓️ The Newport Illuminated Boat Parade takes place this evening at 6 pm. View the dazzling display of nautical holiday spirit along Newport waterfront from Perrotti Park, and Bowen’s & Bannister’s Wharves.

⚓️ Island Moving Company’s 20th season of the Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff has returned. Shows take place through December 3. More details

⚓️ Brick Alley Pub is celebrating its 41st Birthday by hosting Brick Alley Nacho Day on Tuesday, December 7th from 11:30 AM to Close. During that time, all of their famous nacho platters will be 50% off with the purchase of a beverage (Dine-in Only).

⚓️ Throwback movie Thanksgiving weekend gets underway today at the JPT Film & Event Center with Planes, Trains and Automobiles! Tickets and info at janepickens.com.

The Latest on WUN

Concert Recap and Photos: The Schemers ring in the holiday season at The Met (November 24, 2021)

Blackstone River Theatre Holiday Craft Fair and Festival returns with 24 crafters and live music

Just My Opinion: What are you thankful for in 2021?

Newport Jazz Festival releases 2021 Thank You Video

RITBA: For the first time since the pandemic began, traffic returning to 2019 levels on Pell Bridge

Singing For Shelter returns December 1 – 22, nightly virtual live concerts will raise money for local shelters

Crash on Ocean Avenue requires med-flight evacuation

Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting scheduled for December 2 at Rhode Island State House

Start date confirmed for next edition of The Ocean Race

What’s Up This Thanksgiving Weekend: Illuminated Boat Parade, Newport Nutcracker, A Rough Point Holiday, and more

Trending on WUN

Weather

Today - Showers, mainly before 2pm. High near 47. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight - A slight chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow -Sunny, with a high near 42. West wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tomorrow Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 29. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Marine Forecast

Gale Warning in effect from November 26, 04:00 PM EST until November 27, 01:00 PM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - SW wind 7 to 10 kt becoming WNW 12 to 17 kt in the afternoon. Showers, mainly before 2pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - W wind 17 to 19 kt, with gusts as high as 29 kt. A slight chance of showers before 9pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:47 am | Sunset: 4:18 pm | 9 hours & 30 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:04 am & 12:12 pm | Low tide at 5:05 am & 6:05 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 20.7 days, 66% lighting.

What’s Happening Out There

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Planes, Trains, & Automobiles at 4:30 pm, The Sound of Music at 7:30 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Localz (Portsmouth) – John Erikson at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Down City Band at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef – Sarah Van Pelt from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

We’ll See You Out There