Newport Illuminated Boat Parade canceled due to weather

The City of Newport’s annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade has been canceled.

Just after 9:30 am this morning, the City of Newport announced on social media, “We’re sorry to report that due to expected gale-force winds, tonight’s Illuminated Boat Parade has been canceled”.

The National Weather Service has issued a Gale Warning, it remains in effect from 4 pm on Friday evening until 1 pm on Saturday.

The parade was scheduled to begin at 6 pm.

