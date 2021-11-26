Newport Illuminated Boat Parade canceled due to weather

The City of Newport’s annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade has been canceled.
Just after 9:30 am this morning, the City of Newport announced on social media, “We’re sorry to report that due to expected gale-force winds, tonight’s Illuminated Boat Parade has been canceled”.
The National Weather Service has issued a Gale Warning, it remains in effect from 4 pm on Friday evening until 1 pm on Saturday.
The parade was scheduled to begin at 6 pm.
