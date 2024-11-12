Good Morning! It’s Tuesday, November 12. 🗓️ Today is the 317th day of the year; 49days remain in 2024.

Newport continued its tradition of honoring veterans with a ceremony at City Hall on Monday, November 11, 2024. Credit: City of Newport

Sun Breaks Through Clouds as American Legion and VFW Host Annual Tradition; City Council Members in Attendance

Police say Howard Thomas was found with over 10 grams of crack cocaine and refused a chemical test.

18-month-old passenger in stable condition at Hasbro Children’s Hospital

Thayer Building sale, Rogers High School construction funding, and infrastructure projects on agenda

City manager recommends using bond proceeds or general fund balance to cover $2.9 million shortfall

Sundance-selected film chronicles rise of Francia Márquez, Colombia’s first Black vice president

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer bringing classic album “Days of Future Passed” and more to RI

Iconic performer to present ‘Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets,’ a show based on her recently published book.

Fifth-generation pastry chef Xavier Mauprivez and wife Karen to retire after introducing authentic French pastries to local community.

The Newport City Council-elect is set to informally elect its Mayor/Chair and Vice Chair at a meeting this evening, following the recent municipal election.

Squash is one of a trifecta of ingredients to make Three Sisters soup.

Perhaps, Rhode Island officials should consider whether to undertake their own study of similar youth in the Ocean State.

With only 16 properties closing last week, highlighted by the sale of 18 Sachuest for $3,485,000, it’s evident that high demand continues to meet limited supply, resulting in a competitive atmosphere for both buyers and sellers.

Historic conference finals to broadcast on ESPN+ and 106.3 FM The Wolf; The Guild Brewing Company in Pawtucket to host Official Watch Party.

Jerod Mayo has vowed the second half of the Patriots’ season will be focused on making positive steps toward the future.

Newport Classical, Holiday Festival, Steve Hofstetter, Jesse Cook, and more.

Acclaimed Nuevo Flamenco guitarist brings his multi-platinum talent to Newport on November 17

By Rob Smith / ecoRI News | Rhode Island is in good shape to continue efforts to battle climate change with Act on Climate law and Renewable Energy Standard measures.

By Alexander Castro / RI Current | State officials in Rhode Island joined veterans and families in Bristol to mark Veterans Day, celebrating those who have answered the call to serve.

