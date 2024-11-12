Newport honors Veterans with City Hall ceremony + Newport City Council-Elect to choose New Mayor and Vice Chair
Plus: Newport man faces DUI charge after moped crash with toddler + French Confection to close + and more.
Good Morning! It’s Tuesday, November 12. 🗓️ Today is the 317th day of the year; 49days remain in 2024.
Today, we’re covering The French Confection, recent real estate sales, Goodwin Brothers Farm, Newport Police, newportFILM, Newport City Hall, and more.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a north wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Marine
WNW wind 12 to 15 kt, becoming NNW 17 to 20 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise at 6:31 am, sunset at 4:27 pm. Low tide at 10:15 am & 10:12 pm. High tide at 4:01 am & 4:28 pm. The lunar phase is a Waxing Gibbous
Things To Do
9 am: ESL Read-Aloud Book Clubs at Newport Public Library
10 am: A is for Art: Pet Dinosaur at Newport Public Library
2 pm: Tuesday Book Group at Newport Public Library
3 pm: Scrabble at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm: Teen & Tween: Board Games & Boba at Newport Public Library
6 pm: Cornhole Tournament at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co.
6 pm: Author Event: Jason Eckhardt – The Legions of The Sun at Charter Books
6 pm: William Trost Richards: Family, Friends, and Followers at Newport Public Library
Live Music & Entertainment
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia at 7 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
Newport County Public Meetings
Aquidneck Island: Aquidneck Island Planning Commission at 2 pm
Little Compton: Beach Commission at 7 pm, Planning Board at 7 pm
Middletown: Conservation Commission at 5:30 pm
Newport: City Council at 5:30 pm, School Committee at 6:30 pm, Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Dog Park Operating Committee at 5:30 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
Tiverton: Historical Cemeteries Commission at 4 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm, Litter Committee at 6:30 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
On What’sUpNewp.com
News
Newport honors veterans with ceremony at City Hall
Sun Breaks Through Clouds as American Legion and VFW Host Annual Tradition; City Council Members in Attendance
Newport man arrested in Pawtucket for drug possession and DUI
Police say Howard Thomas was found with over 10 grams of crack cocaine and refused a chemical test.
Newport man charged with DUI after moped crash with toddler
18-month-old passenger in stable condition at Hasbro Children’s Hospital
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council meets on Nov. 13
Thayer Building sale, Rogers High School construction funding, and infrastructure projects on agenda
Newport City Council to consider $2.9 million in additional funding for Rogers High School construction
City manager recommends using bond proceeds or general fund balance to cover $2.9 million shortfall
Life & Culture
newportFILM presents Sundance hit ‘IGUALADA’ on Nov. 14
Sundance-selected film chronicles rise of Francia Márquez, Colombia’s first Black vice president
Comic – Sour Grapes: Family
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
What’s Up Interview: Rock and Roll legend John Lodge of The Moody Blues – playing Cranston’s Park Theatre November 14
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer bringing classic album “Days of Future Passed” and more to RI
What’s Up Interview: Grammy winning singer Lucinda Williams, playing The Vets November 15
Iconic performer to present ‘Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets,’ a show based on her recently published book.
Business & Nonprofit
The French Confection will close after 33 years of business
Fifth-generation pastry chef Xavier Mauprivez and wife Karen to retire after introducing authentic French pastries to local community.
Election 2024
Newport City Council-elect to select next Mayor, Vice Chair
The Newport City Council-elect is set to informally elect its Mayor/Chair and Vice Chair at a meeting this evening, following the recent municipal election.
Food & Drink
What’s in Season: Varieties of winter squash from Goodwin Brothers Farm prompts a simple meal to recognize Native American Heritage Month
Squash is one of a trifecta of ingredients to make Three Sisters soup.
Obituaries
Elaine Blood
Brenda Murphy Dugan
Paul Walsh
Opinion
Just My Opinion: Rhode Island could learn from a Connecticut Commission dedicated to addressing ‘disconnected youth’
Perhaps, Rhode Island officials should consider whether to undertake their own study of similar youth in the Ocean State.
Real Estate
What Sold: A look at 16 recent sales across Newport County (Nov. 4 – 8)
With only 16 properties closing last week, highlighted by the sale of 18 Sachuest for $3,485,000, it’s evident that high demand continues to meet limited supply, resulting in a competitive atmosphere for both buyers and sellers.
Sports
Rhode Island FC heads to Charleston Battery for Eastern Conference Finals on Nov. 16
Historic conference finals to broadcast on ESPN+ and 106.3 FM The Wolf; The Guild Brewing Company in Pawtucket to host Official Watch Party.
Patriots coach Jerod Mayo believes win over Bears can be template for the rest of the season
Jerod Mayo has vowed the second half of the Patriots’ season will be focused on making positive steps toward the future.
Things To Do
What’s Up in Newport: Nov. 11 – 18
Newport Classical, Holiday Festival, Steve Hofstetter, Jesse Cook, and more.
Jesse Cook to perform at The JPT Film & Event Center
Acclaimed Nuevo Flamenco guitarist brings his multi-platinum talent to Newport on November 17
Extra! Extra! News from Elsewhere
Environmental Groups in R.I., Bracing for Trump Administration Climate Rollbacks, Turn Their Focus to the State Level
By Rob Smith / ecoRI News | Rhode Island is in good shape to continue efforts to battle climate change with Act on Climate law and Renewable Energy Standard measures.
Photos: Rhode Island honors veterans in state ceremony
By Alexander Castro / RI Current | State officials in Rhode Island joined veterans and families in Bristol to mark Veterans Day, celebrating those who have answered the call to serve.
