Good Morning. It’s Thursday, October 10, and today, we’re covering Newport’s new mobile noise enforcement trailer, scheduled road closures and detours, Newport School Committee’s meeting, and more.

Leading Off

Noise

🚔 Newport Police Department has stepped up enforcement of local noise ordinances by introducing a mobile noise enforcement trailer. The trailer, which became operational this summer, is equipped with advanced sound monitoring technology and has already increased citations for noise violations. [WUN] [WLNE] [WPRI]

Newport Raises Flag for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Newport City Hall is flying the "No More" flag this October to highlight Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The flag-raising ceremony, held Wednesday, is part of a month-long campaign by the Women's Resource Center to increase awareness about domestic violence in the community. [City of Newport on Facebook]

No More Flag flying at Newport City Hall. Credit: City of Newport

What To Know

News

🚧 Newport residents and visitors should prepare for several road closures and traffic detours during the upcoming weekend due to the Broadway Street Fair, Amica Marathon, and Italian Festival Parade. [WUN]

🆕 Brown University has rejected a proposal to divest from 10 companies that protesters say were facilitating the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory. [WUN]

🗳️ The U.S. general election on Nov. 5 will decide the country’s direction, but it is far from a nationally administered contest. Here’s a look at some notable variations in the 2024 election. [WUN]

🛩️ The Rhode Island Airport Corporation will host a virtual information session on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at noon for local officials and the public to discuss updates on projects at the state’s general aviation airports. [WUN]

Arts & Culture

🎻 Newport Classical continues its fourth full-season Chamber Series, featuring twelve concerts held on select Fridays, with two performances in November. [WUN]

🗒️ The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts encourages high schools to sign up for the 20th Poetry Out Loud Recitation Competition. [WUN]

🗓️ Save The Date: The Newport Symposium returns on Thursday, April 3, 2025. [Newport Mansions]

Business + Nonprofit

🏳️‍🌈 The MLK Center and the Newport Community School are two of the organizations that will share in the $100,000 in grants awarded by the Equity Action Fund at the Rhode Island Foundation. [WUN]

💰 The Little Compton-Tiverton Prevention Coalition has been awarded a $125,000 grant to combat youth substance use in the area. [WUN]

🐶 Pet owners, get ready! St. Mary’s Church is hosting its second yearly “Blessing of the Animals” on Oct. 13 [WUN]

City & Government

👉 We’ll have more from last night’s Newport City Council meeting throughout the day.

📰 Middletown Town Council appointed Robert McCall as interim fire chief, considered short-term rental ordinance amendments, and more on Monday. [WUN]

🏫 The Newport School Committee held a meeting on Tuesday, lasting over two hours and covering a variety of topics. [WUN]

👉 Learn more about the $98.5 million bond question when City Manager Colin Kennedy joins WUN for a conversation at 10 am on Wednesday, October 16. [WUN]

🚌 RIPTA will operate on a Sunday/Holiday service schedule on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day/Columbus Day. [WUN]

Election 2024

🎙️ Loretta “Lori” Burke, a candidate for Newport School Committee, is running on a platform of getting “back to basics” in education. [WUN]

📺 Coming up today in our conversation with the candidates series;

James Dring , Newport School Committee, at 9 am. [WUN]

Charlie Holder , Newport City Council At-Large, at 10 am. [WUN]

Xaykham Khamsyvoravong, Newport City Council At-Large at 12:30 pm. [WUN]

Environment & Health

⚠️ The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising consumers not to consume nearly 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products recalled by BrucePac. The recall is due to potential Listeria contamination. [WUN]

Obituaries

🕊️ Judy Merriwether

Opinion

✍️ Newport City Councilor Mark Aramli writes in on why he’s proud and optimistic about Council’s choice for City Manager, Colin Kennedy. [WUN]

Real Estate

🤷 Newport has been ranked the second-best place in the U.S. to retire affordably, according to Fortune’s inaugural “25 Best Places to Retire Affordably” list. [WUN]

Sailing & Sports

🏐 Portsmouth picked up a road win at La Salle in D-I Girls Volleyball on Wednesday. [WLNE]

🎾 Autographed Nike apparel from both champions from the US Open sit alongside the apparel worn by Sabalenka and Sinner during their title runs at the Australian Open at the International Tennis Hall of Fame. [WUN]

🏈 The Patriots are going with Maye as the starter for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, coach Jerod Mayo confirmed Wednesday, hoping the rookie can help the team slow the descent to the bottom of the NFL. [WUN]

Things To Do

🎃 The Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch is scheduled to open today. The patch is open weekdays from 12 pm to 6 pm and on weekends from 10 am to 6 pm. [WUN]

👻 US Ghost Adventures recently launched new Providence and Newport ghost tours. Newport Ghosts is not the typical ghost-hunting experience. WUN’s Ruthie Wood recently took a tour and has the details. [WUN]

📜 History enthusiasts and community members are invited to a unique tour of Butts Hill Fort on Saturday, October 19. The tour will feature live readings of historical documents by members of the Portsmouth Community Theater. [WUN]

What’s Up Today

⛅ Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

⚓ Marine

Small Craft Advisory in effect from October 10, 4:00 AM until 12:00 PM

Today: NNW wind 10 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Avg. Water Temperature: 64°F.

🌘 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:52 am | Sunset: 6:11 pm | 11 hours and 19 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:21 am & 1:44 pm | Low tide at 6:18 am & 7:47 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 6.5 days, 41% lighting.

🚢 Cruise Ship

Next up on the cruise ship schedule is the Enchanted Princess on Sunday.

✅ Things To Do

🎶 Live Music & Entertainment

🗓️ Local Government

🏃‍♀️ This Week/Weekend

Broadway Street Fair, Amica Newport Marathon & Half Marathon, and more. [WUN]