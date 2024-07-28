Newport Folk Festival 2024: Day 1 & Day 2 recap and highlights
Rising Folk trio Oliver Hazard talks about Newport experience; From Baton Rouge to Newport: Britti’s Folk Festival journey; and more
Newport Folk Festival 2024: Diverse lineup plays Fort Adams – Day 2 recap and highlights
From bluegrass to rap, drag to poetry, July 27, 2024 was a day to remember
Rising Folk trio Oliver Hazard talks about Newport experience
Indie band discusses local roots, recent tours, and excitement for festival’s star-studded lineup
From Baton Rouge to Newport: Britti’s Folk Festival journey
Dolly Parton-inspired debut album takes center stage as artist performs on festival’s innovative bicycle-powered platform
Newport Folk Festival 2024: High energy at Fort Adams – Day 1 recap and photos
Historic festival thrills fans with diverse line up of artists
Alisa Amador makes memorable Newport Folk Festival debut
Artist discusses genre-defying sound, vinyl release, and extensive US tour following festival appearance
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, visits Newport and The Great Elephant Migration
The duchess toured Salve Regina University to promote art as a form of climate activism, and to meet the red elephant that was made in her honor
Torres 2-run double in 3-run 10th helps Yankees rally past Red Sox 11-8 as Judge hits 37th home run
In a game that was tied five times, matching the most in the major leagues this season, New York led 3-0 and 4-3, and Boston went ahead 5-4, 6-5 and 8-6.
Rhode Island FC secures come-from-behind 2-1 victory over North Carolina FC
Second-half substitutes Doyle and Herivaux power club to third-straight win