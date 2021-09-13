Newport Festivals co-founder George Wein dies at age 95

Impresario, promoter, pianist, art collector and philanthropist George T. Wein, co-founder and creator of the Newport Jazz Festival and the Newport Folk Festival, who for seven decades, was the most influential presenter of music around the globe, died peacefully in his sleep on Monday, September 13, 2021. He was 95.

What’s Up Newp’s Frank Prosnitz visited George Wein at his home in New York in 2017 and spoke to him at length about the festival and his life. In honor of George, here’s the interview series if you missed it.

