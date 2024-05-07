Recently opened taproom at 293 JT Connell Hwy rises to the top of the local brewing scene

“This sweet boy loves the company of humans. He is so friendly to every person he meets and will give all of us love to anyone and everyone.”

“The Ocean State,” operated by Seastreak, will run daily trips through Monday, October 14 (Columbus Day), including summer weekend and holiday stops in Bristol.

By Steph Smyth, Newport

Greenvale Vineyards will host their 26th Annual Restoration Celebration from 1 pm to 4 pm on Saturday, May 11.

Tickets are now available for the 2024 Infosys Hall of Fame Open, to be held July 14-21 on the picturesque grass courts of the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Paperweight Collectors Association meeting offers free, public glassmaking demos and paperweight fair

Newport in Bloom today announced that it will host its Annual Spring Plant Sale on Sunday, May 19, from 10 am to 1 pm.

Newport Police take four into custody,, hand out four summons/citations.

Positive Results in Most Key Economic Indicators

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Recent Local Obituaries

Weather

Wednesday: Showers are possible, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 pm. Patchy fog will occur before 9 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. The south wind is 6 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%—new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: There is a chance of showers, mainly before midnight. It is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 50. The east wind is around six mph and will become west after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Marine

Wednesday: SSE wind 5 to 10 kt. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Wednesday Night: Variable winds 5 kt or less. There is a chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 47°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:32 am | Sunset: 7:50 pm | 14 hours and 18 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:37 am & 8:59 pm | Low tide at 2:23 am & 1:50 pm.

Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Ruby Mac at 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Coup De Chance at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Localz Tiverton: Steven Rodrigues and Carrigan Nelson from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Newport Playhouse: The Foursome at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Andre Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Sardella’s: Ethel Lee at 7 pm

The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm

Newport County Government

Cruise Ship Schedule

Here’s what’s coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess

Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess

What’s Up in Newport This Week: May 6 – 12

Preview: Docket for Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting on May 8

Newport City Council to consider the appointment of Colin Kennedy as Newport’s next City Manager

Newport City Council to discuss property, litigation, and collective bargaining agreements in Executive Session

Newport City Council to discuss selection of Newport’s next City Manager in Special Meeting on May 8

What’s Up Interview: Brad Roberts of Crash Test Dummies, band playing Newport May 9

Sundance premiere ‘Girls State’ to screen in Newport

Annual Restoration Celebration to be held at Greenvale Vineyards on May 11

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy to perform at The JPT on May 11

Green Animals Topiary Garden to hold plant sale, open for the season

MSN: 100 life-sized elephant statues traveling to Newport, R.I. this summer

Yahoo News: American Magic Just Unveiled Its Sleek New America's Cup Race Boat

