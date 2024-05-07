Newport Craft offers a premier experience in expansive new space | Providence-Newport Ferry will kick off 2024 season on June 21 | & More
Brewery of the Month: Newport Craft offers a premier experience in expansive new space
Recently opened taproom at 293 JT Connell Hwy rises to the top of the local brewing scene
Sweet Milkdud seeks a loving home
“This sweet boy loves the company of humans. He is so friendly to every person he meets and will give all of us love to anyone and everyone.”
Providence-Newport Ferry will kick off 2024 season on June 21
“The Ocean State,” operated by Seastreak, will run daily trips through Monday, October 14 (Columbus Day), including summer weekend and holiday stops in Bristol.
Letter To The Editor: New shouldn’t always be so scary for Newporters
By Steph Smyth, Newport
Annual Restoration Celebration to be held at Greenvale Vineyards on May 11
Greenvale Vineyards will host their 26th Annual Restoration Celebration from 1 pm to 4 pm on Saturday, May 11.
Tickets are now on sale for the 2024 Infosys Hall of Fame Open
Tickets are now available for the 2024 Infosys Hall of Fame Open, to be held July 14-21 on the picturesque grass courts of the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
World-renowned artists and collectors to gather in Warwick celebrating glass art movement
Paperweight Collectors Association meeting offers free, public glassmaking demos and paperweight fair
Newport In Bloom to host annual Spring Plant Sale on May 19
Newport in Bloom today announced that it will host its Annual Spring Plant Sale on Sunday, May 19, from 10 am to 1 pm.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 6 – 7
Newport Police take four into custody,, hand out four summons/citations.
Rhode Island experiences strong growth in jobs and labor force participation in Q1 2024
Positive Results in Most Key Economic Indicators
Comic – Sour Grapes: Stand Up
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up on Wednesday
Weather
Wednesday: Showers are possible, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 pm. Patchy fog will occur before 9 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. The south wind is 6 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%—new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night: There is a chance of showers, mainly before midnight. It is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 50. The east wind is around six mph and will become west after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Marine
Wednesday: SSE wind 5 to 10 kt. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Wednesday Night: Variable winds 5 kt or less. There is a chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 47°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:32 am | Sunset: 7:50 pm | 14 hours and 18 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:37 am & 8:59 pm | Low tide at 2:23 am & 1:50 pm.
Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 11 am: Family Storytime at Newport Public Library
11 am to 6 pm: Wednesday Flight Specials at Newport Vineyards
2 pm to 4 pm: Forestry for the Birds Workshop at Norman Bird Sanctuary
3:30 pm to 5 pm: Dungeons and Dragons at Newport Public Library
6 pm: Book Discussion and Signing Donna Russo on VINCENT’S WOMEN at Curiosity Book and Wine Bar
6 pm to 8 pm: Fiber Therapy: A Knitting and Crocheting Group, Open to All! at Newport Public Library
6 pm to 8 pm: Museum & Shop Open House at Museum of Newport History & Shop
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac at 7 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Coup De Chance at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Localz Tiverton: Steven Rodrigues and Carrigan Nelson from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Foursome at 6 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Andre Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Sardella’s: Ethel Lee at 7 pm
The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Housing Authority at 9 am, Jamestown Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton School Committee at 7 pm
Middletown: Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm
Newport: Newport City Council at 5 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
Cruise Ship Schedule
Here’s what’s coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess
Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess
What’s Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s Up in Newport This Week: May 6 – 12
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting on May 8
Newport City Council to consider the appointment of Colin Kennedy as Newport’s next City Manager
Newport City Council to discuss property, litigation, and collective bargaining agreements in Executive Session
Newport City Council to discuss selection of Newport’s next City Manager in Special Meeting on May 8
What’s Up Interview: Brad Roberts of Crash Test Dummies, band playing Newport May 9
Sundance premiere ‘Girls State’ to screen in Newport
Annual Restoration Celebration to be held at Greenvale Vineyards on May 11
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy to perform at The JPT on May 11
Green Animals Topiary Garden to hold plant sale, open for the season
