Good Morning! It's Friday, November 8. 🗓️ Today is the 313th day of the year; 53 days remain in 2024.

Happening Today: Tips for Thompson, Newport Pride Autumn Weekend, Newport Restaurant Week, and more.

Newport City Council to consider $2.9 million in additional funding for Rogers High School construction (WUN)

The Newport City Council will consider a request for an additional $2.9 million in funding to complete construction of the new Rogers High School at its Nov. 13 meeting.

Tiverton man breaks Guinness World Record for the largest collection of energy drink cans (WJAR)

A Tiverton man was awarded the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of energy drink cans.

Community invited to shape Kingston Station future (WUN)

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is seeking public comment on proposed improvements to the Kingston Station transit hub. A public meeting will be held Thursday, Nov. 14.

Puddingstone Music Series to host holiday concert on Dec. 18 (WUN)

The Puddingstone music series closes the 2024 season in December with a holiday “Yuletide Melodies” performance at Provence sur Mer.

Middletown to hold Veterans Day Ceremony (WUN)

The Town of Middletown and VFW Post 4487 invite the community to a Veterans Day ceremony on Monday, November 11, 2024, at 11 am at Paradise Valley Park.

Newport Rotary Club’s Citrus Fundraiser returns (WUN)

The Newport Rotary Club is holding its annual Citrus Fundraiser, offering fresh-from-the-grove oranges and grapefruit for sale.

Two NUWC Division Newport engineers gain valuable education through NAVSEA Leadership Development Continuum programs (Navsea)

Kelsey Dugan and Brandon Waugh, two Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport engineers, recently reached personal and professional goals through the Naval Sea System Command’s (NAVSEA) Leadership Development Continuum.

Rhode Island House Minority Caucus retains leadership team (WUN)

Chippendale and Place will lead the caucus in its efforts to advance legislative reforms and policy discussions at the State House.

State leaders explain how Trump's administration will impact Rhode Island (WLNE)

The change in presidential administration in Washington means blue states like Rhode Island will lose some connections at the federal level.

Fall ‘Six Picks’: Top pumpkin ales from local breweries (WUN)

Fans of craft beer know that there’s nothing better this time of year than a sweet ale to go along with locally harvested pumpkins. Whether you like a little cinnamon sugar on the rim or your brew straight up, you’ll enjoy our roundup of local pumpkin ales available this season.…

18th Annual Newport Restaurant Week runs through Nov. 10 (WUN)

It features ten days of culinary experiences from 65 restaurants throughout Newport and Bristol counties, including ten new restaurants.

Harold Eugene Massey Jr. (WUN)

October 11, 1961 — October 23, 2024

Patricia Olechnowicz (WUN)

December 15, 1936 – November 4, 2024

Editor’s Note - Providing Background

Several Newport residents, an even a Newport City Council-elect, have written in regarding the selection of Newport’s next Mayor. To inform and help you make sense of it all; here are the City of Newport ordinances that have to do with the process;

SECTION 2-5. - MAYOR; PRESIDING OFFICER. The Council shall choose one of its members who were elected at large as Chair and another of its members as Vice-Chair. The Chair shall have the Title of Mayor and shall preside at all meetings of the Council and shall be recognized as the official head of the City for all ceremonial purposes. He or she shall sign and execute all contracts or other evidences of indebtedness on behalf of the City, make all proclamations in the name of the City and shall be the executive head of the City to the extent required by this Charter. In the absence of the Mayor, or in case of a disability, the Vice-Chair of the Council shall perform all duties of the Mayor. (As amended by Sec. 2, Chapter 242, P.L. 1970.)

SECTION 2-17. - ORGANIZATION OF COUNCIL. The Council shall meet on the first day of December following each regular election under this Charter and regularly thereafter at such times as the Council may determine, but not less frequently than once each month. Until the election of a Chair, the Presiding Officer shall be the City Clerk. Special meetings of the Council shall be held upon the written request to the Mayor by three members of the Council. All meetings of the Council shall be open to the public (as required by law) and the record of the proceedings shall be kept by the City Clerk and shall be open to public inspection. All votes for the approval and election of officers shall be by written ballot and all votes for the passage of resolutions and ordinances shall be by roll call vote upon the request of any member. (As amended by Sec. 1, Chapter 522, P.L. 1985; Amd. of 11-4-2014.)

Letter To The Editor: My pledge to you about transparency begins now (WUN)

By Steph Smyth, City Councilor At-Large Elect. As your newly elected Newport City Councilor, I want to share an important—and often overlooked—part of how our city leadership takes shape.

Letter to the Editor: It is still Xay’s time! (WUN)

By Nick & Abby Roach, Newport

Letter To The Editor: Xay is the leader that Newport needs (WUN)

By Gene Thompson-Grove and Keith Grove, Newport

Letter To The Editor: This is not the time to change horses (WUN)

By Lisette Prince, Newport

Letter To The Editor: Keep Xay our Mayor (WUN)

By Kristie Gardiner, Newport

Letter To The Editor: Thank you Middletown voters (WUN)

By Charlie Roberts, Middletown

Home on Sachuest Drive in Middletown sells for $3.485 million (WUN)

Built by Newport Builders, this impressive new construction home is surrounded by 8.5 acres of open space with attractive views of natural landscapes.

Brad Marchand scores OT goal to lead Bruins to 4-3 victory over Flames (WUN)

Brad Marchand scored a backhand off of his own rebound with 20 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Flames on Thursday night.

Bears have back-to-back losses and are at a potential tipping point heading into game vs. Patriots (WUN)

The Chicago Bears are at a potential tipping point with back-to-back losses heading into their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Former NBA star who stutters to visit URI, area schools to help inspire kids and adults who stutter (URI)

Former NBA star and advocate for people who stutter Michael Kidd-Gilchrist will visit the University of Rhode Island along with area middle schools Nov. 7 to meet with children and adults who stutter, and share his journey to athletic and business success despite being a lifelong stutterer himself.