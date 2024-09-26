Good Morning. It’s Thursday, September 26 —the 270th day of the year; 96 days remain in 2024.

🇦🇺 On this day in 1983, Australia II defeated Liberty in Newport to win the America’s Cup trophy, which had been in the hands of the New York Yacht Club since the competition began in 1851. (WUN)

Leading Off

City Council Recap

🆕 Newport City Council tackled several important issues during a 2+ hour meeting last night at Pell Elementary School.

In a split vote (3-3, with Councilor Lima absent), the council rejected a proposed ordinance change that would have put a moratorium on new short-term rentals. They also gave the green light to rescind the sewer service charge rate, reverting to the previous ordinance and fees.

The council made progress on infrastructure projects, awarding contracts for the King Park Seawall and Murphy Field Tennis & Basketball Court Restoration. They also approved a resolution allowing the city administration to explore the possibility of a new home for Easton's Beach Carousel and gave the final nod to changing the direction of Dixon Street.

The council also approved several zoning changes recommended by the Planning and Zoning Department.

More coverage and reaction to come throughout the day.

On The Field

⚽ Tiverton High School’s boys varsity soccer team dominated in a 4-1 win against Rogers High School on Wednesday night.

Justin Walker from What’sUpNewp was on the scene, capturing the game’s highlights in a photo gallery that brings the action to life for those who couldn’t make it to the match. (WUN)

Owen Schreiner (#42 Tiverton) and Erick Lopez (#7 Rogers) Photo Credit: Justin L. Walker / What’sUpNewp

What To Know

🍷 Things to Do: Salon Series, No Apologies Comedy Tour, & more. (WUN)

🍿 Live Music & Entertainment: The Naticks, Trivia, Timmy Smith and more. (WUN)

🗓️ Local Government: Newport Affirmative Action Commission and more. (WUN)

🚢 Cruise Ship: Up next is the Norwegian Sky on Friday.

🏫 Newport Public Schools is considering moving fifth grade back to Pell Elementary School and reconfiguring Thompson Middle School to serve grades six through eight. (WUN)

🗳️ The R.I. Democratic Party has selected Susan Taylor, Chair of the Newport Democratic City Committee, as an alternate Presidential Elector. (WUN)

🏠 The special legislative commission led by Rep. Lauren Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport) that is studying the economic and social effects of the short-term rental industry will meet with regional tourism directors today at the state house to discuss pros and cons. (WUN)

🎭 The Broadway hit A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: The Neil Diamond Musical, which kicks off its national tour this week at the PPAC, is an entertaining night of song and storytelling. WUN’s Ken Abrams has the review (WUN)

🎭 The Gamm is launching its 40th anniversary season with the premiere of Lucy Prebble’s new play, The Effect, today. (WUN)

🖼️ Newport Mansions will host various fall programs, beginning today with “Art and Animals in the Gilded Age: Newport Stories.” (WUN)

👍 In a powerful show of support for mental health, guests at this year’s Rock the Beach Gala donated over $225,000 to Newport Mental Health, sending a resounding message about the importance of community-based mental health care. (WUN)

🏆 Salve Regina ranked 27th among the best institutions of higher education in the United States in the Regional Universities (North) category, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 Best Colleges survey. (SALVEtoday)

👉 Newport City Councilors Mark Aramli and Charlie Holder joined us for a one-on-one conversation yesterday to discuss last night’s agenda and to provide background on why they would be voting the way they did. (Holder on WUN) (Aramli on WUN)

🚪 The City of Newport’s first Community Office Hours be held on Friday at the Edward King House. (WUN)

🧑‍🏫 In a 40+ minute one-on-one conversation yesterday, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burners Jermain discussed enrollment decline, staffing issues, and school construction. (Jermain on WUN)

Quotable "We do know the birth rate has dropped significantly in this area. Birth rate has dropped significantly. We also know available housing is a challenge for some of our families. And I think it's just to your point, it's about the zero to six year olds in our community are almost half of what they used to be." Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain discussed the reasons behind declining enrollment in Newport Public Schools during a chat on Wednesday, pointing to demographic changes and housing challenges in the area.

📣 Patricia Morgan, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, will hold a press conference at East Ferry Wharf in Jamestown at 10 am today to “address the large offshore wind construction vessel spotted in Jamestown Harbor this morning. The vessel’s presence marks the next phase in the offshore wind projects supported by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, raising concerns about their economic and environmental impact on Rhode Island families”.

🎭 Supporters of a $10 million arts and culture bond gathered to launch a kickoff campaign Wednesday morning at Trinity Repertory Company. (RI Current)

📰 U.S. Commerce Secretary and former Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo is facing criticism from Republicans over a comment she made about former President Donald Trump. (WJAR)

🧘 The Tiverton Public Library will host a free event on October 9, featuring a talk by Dr. Alan Post on the topic of “ Meditation and the Near Death Experience.” (WUN)

🆕 Track 15, the highly anticipated food hall opening in Providence in February 2025, has announced its final two vendors: Little Chaska and Tolia. They will join Dune Brothers, Dolores, There There, Giusto PVD, and Mother Pizzeria PVD.

🦞 Brick Alley Pub, The Lobster Bar, and Luke’s Lobster are among the places to get the best lobster rolls in Rhode Island. (RI Monthly)

🕊️ Brittani Elyse Fleury

⁉️ No opinion pieces or letters to the editor to share today, so we’re turning to you; what’s on your mind? Comment below.

👏 Congrats are in order, as three Newport County students recently made the Summe 2024 Dean’s List at SNHU (WUN) and Jamestown’s Jack Fallon earned Gold Stars for Academic Excellence at Citadel (WUN).

🗺️ We’ll be talkin’ travel and tourism with Discover Newport President and CEO Evan Smith this morning at 10:30 am. Tune in, watch live, and ask questions. (WUN)

📺 Newport City Council Vice Chair Lynn Underwood Ceglie joins us at 10 am on Friday to recap last night’s City Council meeting. (WUN)

🐎 A piece of American history is up for grabs as Sandy Point Farm, a former Vanderbilt estate in Portsmouth, heads to auction next month. (WUN)

🏑 Salve Field Hockey picked up an 8-0 win over Nichols College on Wednesday.

⚾ Jonatan Clase hit his first career home run, Kevin Gausman pitched six innings to win his final start of the season and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 6-1 on Wednesday night, eliminating the Red Sox from postseason contention. (WUN)

🤣 Comedian Tom Cotter will appear at The JPT tonight as part of the No Apologies tour alongside fellow comics Jim Florentine and Tammy Pescatelli. WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with Cotter ahead of the show. (WUN)

🎞️ The JPT celebrates International Silent Movie Day on September 29 with a double-feature starring silent movie icon Buster Keaton. Both films will be accompanied by a live musical score performed by silent film musician Jeff Rapsis. (WUN)

🍺 On tap this week/weekend: Newport Oktoberfest, Pints for Paws, Jamestown Half Marathon, and more. (WUN)

Extra! Extra!

✉️ The United States Postal Service on Wednesday unveiled a new stamp design honoring Kwanzaa, a Pan-African American holiday observed annually from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. (USPS)

