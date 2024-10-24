Good Morning. It’s Thursday, October 24, and today, we’re covering last night’s Newport City Council Meeting, a record-breaking fish story in Newport, Shucked at PPAC, and more.

What’s Up Today

🚢 Next up on the cruise ship schedule is the Enchanted Princess and Silver Shadow on Sunday.

☀️ Weather: Isolated showers between 8am and 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Light northwest wind becoming north 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

⚓ Marine: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming N 6 to 11 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 kt. Isolated showers between 8am and 9am. Seas 1 ft or less.

🌑 Sun, Moon, & Tide: Sunrise at 7:08 am, sunset at 5:50 pm. Low tide at 7 am and 9:45 pm. High tide at 1:56 am & 2:30 pm. The lunar phase is a Last Quarter Moon.

⛵ Happening Today: Meet Me at St. Louis at Casino Theatre, a talk on The Floating Palaces of Art Deco: A History of Transatlantic Ocean Liners, The Bit Players take on Hotel Viking, and more. [WUN]

Community Calendar

What To Know

Newport City Council Recap

Newport City Council met for just over two hours at Pell Elementary School last night; here’s a quick recap;

💰 Newport City Council accepted a communication from the Newport School Building Committee that they will need to request an additional $2.9 million from the Council to complete Rogers High School . [WUN]

⛗ The City Council approved a resolution regarding changes to Admiral Kalbfus Road . [WUN]

🐘 City Council voted to accept a gift - Leela The Elephant from Art & Newport, organizers of the Great Elephant Migration. [WUN]

More coverage from the meeting will come throughout the day.

Newport City Council Meeting at Pell Elementary School on Wednesday night.

What’s Up Out There

News

🔨 The Middletown Public Library is launching a new service called the “Library of Things,” allowing library card holders to borrow a variety of tools, games, and equipment. [WUN]

🐟 An angler from New Jersey reeled in Newport earlier this week, a record-breaking tautog. [WPRI]

👉 Christie’s Americas’ Chairman Emeritus Stephen Lash is bringing his love of ocean liners and the era of art deco to Redwood Library today. WUN’s Veronica Bruno recently spoke to Lash. [WUN]

📰 EastBayRI reports that Portsmouth Town Council is defending the ’21 voter-approved school bond. [East Bay]

💰 A jury in Rhode Island has reached a verdict in the case of Nathan Bruno, who took his life at age 15 in 2018 while attending Portsmouth High School. [GoLocalProv]

Arts, Culture, & Life

🌽 Shucked recently kicked off its national tour at Providence Performing Arts Center, which runs through Sunday. WUN’s Frank O’Donnell has the review. [WUN]

🎭 Meet Me In St Louis opens today at the Casino Theatre. The show by Salve Regina University’s Department of Music, Theatre and Dance runs through Sunday. [WUN]

👻 The Rhode Island State House will transform into a spooky haven for trick-or-treaters on Tuesday, October 29. [WUN]

🆓 Newport County Days: The Preservation Society of Newport County is inviting Newport County residents to visit open houses and properties for free on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27. [WUN]

🎃 Happening This Week/Weekend: Harvest Festival, Newport County Days, Halloween happenings, and more. [WUN]

Business & Nonprofit

📺 Child & Family recently joined The Rhode Show to talk about their programs and their Taste of Newport fundraiser. [WPRI]

👉 Reminder: RITBA customer service will be unavailable from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28. [WUN]

Election

✍️ In a Letter To The Editor, Lauren Gueli of Newport endorses Elizabeth Cullen for the Newport School Committee. [WUN]

✍️ In a Letter To The Editor, Bill Seiple of Middletown endorses Dennis Turano for Middletown Town Council. [WUN]

Environment & Health

🌌 Brown University astronomers captured stunning images of a once-in-a-lifetime comet and vibrant auroras across the skies above Rhode Island. [Brown]

⚡ Rhode Islanders looking to save energy and money can learn about programs offered by the state Office of Energy Resources during a virtual forum hosted by the Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus on Oct. 27. [WUN]

Food & Drink

🫛 It’s the last week of the season for Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd. and at Embrace Home Loans. Their winter market kicks off at Stoneacre Garden on Nov. 2 and runs every Saturday through April 26 from 9 am to 12 pm. [ACT]

Obituaries

🕊️ Mary Ann (Tobin) Edwards

People & Profiles

🎤 Trudy Coxe, CEO & Executive Director of The Preservation Society of Newport County, will join WUN for a conversation today at 12:30 pm. Watch live or anytime afterward. [WUN]

🌽 Escobar Farm is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its two-mile-long corn maze. [WLNE]