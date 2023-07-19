Newport Canvassers ask police to investigate questionable signatures
Newport Canvassers ask police to investigate questionable signatures
Newport Board of Canvassers this morning asked Newport Police to investigate possible fraudulent signatures submitted on behalf of Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos for her candidacy for the vacant District 1 U.S. House of Representatives seat.
Middletown School Bond moves towards November Special Election
The Town Council votes 7-0 to ask for a $190 million bond be placed on the Nov. 7 special election ballot. Proponents say the move gives students the modern schools they need and tens of millions in reimbursements #MiddletownRI could lose.
The Special Meeting on the excavated soil at Rogers High School has been canceled
R.I. Department of Environmental Management was scheduled to provide an update.
Obituary: William Henry Parker
July 08, 1927 – April 07, 2023
Rhode Island Foundation awards nearly $350,000 for services for Newport County residents
Grants will fund work ranging from housing and summer youth programs to food pantries and behavioral health
Comedian Juston McKinney is coming to The JPT on November 18
Tickets are on sale Friday at 10 am at JanePickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.
Man drowns while attempting to rescue two swimmers at Scarborough North State Beach
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today confirmed the death of a 38-year-old man who tried to rescue two swimmers who were in distress at Scarborough North State Beach shortly before 7 PM on July 18.
He dedicated his life to exploring the Titanic. Now the owners of the salvage rights will honor him
The company that owns the salvage rights to the wreck of the Titanic is holding a virtual memorial for one of the world’s foremost experts about the ship a month after he died with four others in a submersible explosion.
BankNewport awards more than $500,000 in grants
Funds support 45 organizations throughout Rhode Island
Massachusetts man charged with firing gun near Providence strip club
Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Massachusetts man has been charged in Providence County Superior Court for his role in a shooting incident nearby a Providence strip club in February 2023.
Counties with the highest unemployment in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rates in Rhode Island using Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
Obituary: Jean R. Mrozowski
January 26, 1927 – July 16, 2023
Rhode Island among 10 states where new businesses are most likely to turn into employers
Using Census Bureau data, altLINE found the 10 states where the largest share of business applications was deemed likely to become employer firms.
Concert Recap and Photos: Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional rock PPAC
Bands firing on all cylinders at high-energy Providence show
What’s Up in Newport Today: Wednesday, July 19
On Tap Today: Aquidneck Growers Market, Sip & Shop, Newport Dance Festival, and more. Plus – All of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.
