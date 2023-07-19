The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com

Newport Board of Canvassers this morning asked Newport Police to investigate possible fraudulent signatures submitted on behalf of Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos for her candidacy for the vacant District 1 U.S. House of Representatives seat.

The Town Council votes 7-0 to ask for a $190 million bond be placed on the Nov. 7 special election ballot. Proponents say the move gives students the modern schools they need and tens of millions in reimbursements #MiddletownRI could lose.

R.I. Department of Environmental Management was scheduled to provide an update.

July 08, 1927 – April 07, 2023

Grants will fund work ranging from housing and summer youth programs to food pantries and behavioral health

Tickets are on sale Friday at 10 am at JanePickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today confirmed the death of a 38-year-old man who tried to rescue two swimmers who were in distress at Scarborough North State Beach shortly before 7 PM on July 18.

The company that owns the salvage rights to the wreck of the Titanic is holding a virtual memorial for one of the world’s foremost experts about the ship a month after he died with four others in a submersible explosion.

Funds support 45 organizations throughout Rhode Island

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Massachusetts man has been charged in Providence County Superior Court for his role in a shooting incident nearby a Providence strip club in February 2023.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rates in Rhode Island using Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

January 26, 1927 – July 16, 2023

Using Census Bureau data, altLINE found the 10 states where the largest share of business applications was deemed likely to become employer firms.

Bands firing on all cylinders at high-energy Providence show

On Tap Today: Aquidneck Growers Market, Sip & Shop, Newport Dance Festival, and more. Plus – All of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.

Popular Stories Right Now

What’s Up This Week & Weekend

On Tap This Week & Weekend: Jaws Summer Party, Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Craft Brew Races Newport, Newport Dance Festival, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more.

Event to include live music, live sharks, Narragansett Beer, and more.

Stephanie Beauté, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 11 am on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Sandra Cano, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at noon.

Sabina Matos, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 1 pm.

Jim Garman to give lecture at the Portsmouth Historical Society Museum on July 20th

One-man-band roots artist returning after selling out 2022 show

International art installation is already a big hit in Newport