It's Friday, October 4, and we're covering an Admiral Kalbfus Road traffic workshop, federal funding for the Women's Resource Center, "The Effect" at Gamm Theatre, the race for City Council and School Committee, and more.

Need To Know

Newport City Council mulls traffic changes on Admiral Kalbfus Road

•Newport City Council is looking at ways to calm traffic on Admiral Kalbfus Road, including adding bike lanes and limiting truck access, after residents voiced concerns about safety and increased traffic.

City officials and residents met at Pell Elementary School for a Council Workshop on Wednesday to discuss potential changes to the busy street. [WUN]

140th Anniversary of the United States Naval War College

•The U.S. Naval War College will celebrate its 140th anniversary today with a special ceremony. Founded in 1884 by Rear Admiral Stephen B. Luce, the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) is the oldest institution of its kind.

Students, staff, and faculty from the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) pose for a command photo in front of the college's historic Luce and Pringle Halls onboard Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, Oct. 3. (U.S. Navy photo by Bruce Katz)

What To Know

📰 News

•Residents from Middletown and Newport gathered at the Middletown Public Library on Monday for an informational meeting about the upcoming Joint Community Learning Center at the Florence Gray Center. [WUN]

• The Potter League for Animals received 14 dogs on Thursday from a South Carolina shelter that has been impacted by Hurricane Helene. [WJAR]

•Dr. Susan Meschwitz, a chemistry professor at Salve Regina University, was recently awarded a $387,466 grant to research new treatments for urinary tract infections, working alongside undergraduate students. [WUN]

• Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport has been named one of the top ten airports in the U.S. by Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards. [WUN]

•The union representing 45,000 striking U.S. dockworkers at East and Gulf Coast ports reached a deal Thursday to suspend a three-day strike until Jan. 15 to provide time to negotiate a new contract. [WUN]

•The question of whether a 2-year-old beaver named Nibi can stay with the rescuers she has known since she was a baby or must be released into the wild was resolved Thursday when the Massachusetts governor stepped in to protect Nibi. [WUN]

🎻 Arts & Culture

•It’s the last week to catch “Scandalous Conduct: A Fairy Extravaganza,” an immersive musical documentary, at The Great Friends Meeting House. [WUN]

• Newport Folk Festival announced the creation of its Stewardship Program on Thursday, appointing Nathaniel Rateliff as its inaugural steward. [WUN]

👔 Business + Nonprofit

•The Women's Resource Center will receive $500,000 in federal funding to support its Pet Friendly Transitional Housing Program for victims of domestic violence. [WUN]

• The Office of Naval Research recently awarded Middletown-based Rite-Solutions a three-year contract. [WUN]

•CCRI inaugurated its new Casino Training Academy on Thursday at the Flanagan Campus in Lincoln. [WUN]

🏢 City & Government

•Newport City Council will host its next regular Council Meeting at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, October 9, at Pell Elementary School. [Docket]

•Before the meeting, the Council will meet in executive session to discuss “issues relating to the Ann Street pier litigation, including settlement of litigation”.

•Local food and seafood producers in Rhode Island can now apply for grant funding to support the growth and development of the local food system. [WUN]

🗳️ Election 2024

•Kendra Wilson Muenter is running for re-election to the Newport School Committee, citing a desire to see through changes and implement new strategic plans. [WUN]

•Steph Smyth, a candidate for Newport City Council At-Large, is running on a platform of increased community engagement and transparency in local government. [WUN]

•Mark Aramli, seeking re-election to Newport City Council At-Large, is sounding the alarm on the city’s financial challenges and calling for a new approach to managing tourism. [WUN]

•Jeanne Marie Napolitano, seeking reelection to the Newport City Council At-Large, highlighted affordable housing, traffic management, and regional cooperation as key priorities in an interview with What’sUpNewp on Thursday. [WUN]

🌎 Environment & Health

•A rare whale found dead off Martha’s Vineyard earlier this year died as a result of entanglement in lobster fishing gear, federal authorities said. [WUN]

•Salve will welcome evolutionary biologist David Sloan Wilson on Oct. 7, for a guest lecture exploring Darwinism and its influence on a more equitable world. [Salve]

🍽️ Food & Drink

•Harvest season has begun at Newport Vineyards. Stop by to watch the action, or book a winery tour to learn about their winemaking process. [Newport Vineyards]

•Child & Family’s Taste of Newport will feature five local James Beard nominated chefs as honorary event co-chairs. [WUN]

•Experience the essence of the autumn harvest season at The Chanler at Cliff Walk's Apple Cider Bar, which is open on Saturdays and Sundays throughout fall. [Chanler]

🕊️ Obituaries

•Hilda Camacho

✍️ Opinion

•Good theater often challenges you, makes you think. The Effect by Lucy Prebble at the Gamm Theatre does just that. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz has the review. [WUN]

👉 People

•R.I. film and television casting director Anne Mulhall (“Moonrise Kingdom,” “27 Dresses”) visited Salve’s THE-415 Acting for Film and Television class. [The Wave]

⛵ Sailing & Sports

•The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins stumble into Week 5 with their best quarterbacks on the sidelines. [WUN]

•Salve inducted five new members into its Athletics Hall of Fame on September 27. [SALVEtoday]

🍂 Things To Do

•The U.S. Naval War College will host its 7th annual "Cardines Classic," World War I era Army-Navy baseball game at 5:30 pm today at Cardines Field. [USNWC]

•Newport Vineyards will host their 7th Annual Harvest Festival on October 26 & 27. Enjoy grape stomping, festive treats, and live music, and more. [Newport Vineyards]

•On tap this week/weekend: Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week, 50th Anniversary Harvest Fair, Cardines Classic, and more. [WUN]

What’s Up Today

⛅ Weather

•Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

⚓ Marine

•Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less. Low tide at 2:28 am and 3:06 pm, high tide at 9:21 am and 9:36 pm.

🌘 Sun & Moon

•The sun rose at 6:46 am, and sunset at 6:21 pm. The lunar phase will be a Waxing Crescent; the moon age is 1.0 days, and lighting is 1%.

🚢 Cruise Ship

•The Sky Princess is scheduled to make a stop in Newport today.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Live Music & Entertainment

🗓️ Local Government

Middletown: Citizens Memorial Committee at 1 pm

Newport: Public Sculpture Commission at 9:30 am

