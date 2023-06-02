Mr. Monopoly Seeks Public Insight, Businesses and Nonprofits to Become Squares on the MONOPOLY: Newport Edition Board

The updates at the restaurant include the return of Brunch, the opening of UpScales to the public with an Italian tapas-style menu including non-seafood items, and an updated look to the art and furniture program.

On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend.

Alexus Lee, Daphne Powell and a tribute to a reggae legend

There’s more than Dunkin’ out there

The emotional rollercoaster ride for GUYOT environnement – Team Europe is over.

Officials plan to expedite demolition after Memorial Day incident that injured four boys at state park, three seriously.

What’s Up This Weekend | Utility: New retail experience that celebrates the chef and the host opening in Middletown | Centreville Bank opens new branch on Thames Street in Newport

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

September 13, 1939 – June 1, 2023

December 25, 1962 – May 29, 2023

What’s Up This Weekend

BankNewport 10 Miler, Newport Rare Book Fair, Cars & Coffee, USA vs Ukraine at Newport Polo, and much more.

Pride, Polo, Sinatra and more!

The inaugural Newport Rare Book Fair will take place June 2 -4, 2023. The event will bring over 20 rare book dealers from across the United States to exhibit their books and ephemera.

The National Women’s Sailing Association (NWSA) is holding its 2023 National Women’s Sailing Conference on Saturday, June 3 from 8 am – 5 pm at the Sail Newport Marine Education and Recreation Center.

Newport Polo will host the Ukraine Polo Team on its only North American stop in its Global Goodwill Tour to open its 2023 season on Saturday, June 3, 2023.