What’s Up at Scales & Shells: UpScales opens, Weekend Brunch, and a refreshed and updated experience
The updates at the restaurant include the return of Brunch, the opening of UpScales to the public with an Italian tapas-style menu including non-seafood items, and an updated look to the art and furniture program.
House Hunting? Here are the 40 open houses taking place across Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend.
National Donut Day 2023: ‘Six Picks’ best donut shops in Rhode Island
There’s more than Dunkin’ out there
The Ocean Race: Fighting for a comeback in Aarhus
The emotional rollercoaster ride for GUYOT environnement – Team Europe is over.
‘The Bells’ has been a trespassing magnet for years. Why is it still here?
Officials plan to expedite demolition after Memorial Day incident that injured four boys at state park, three seriously.
What’s Up Today: Friday, June 2
What’s Up This Weekend | Utility: New retail experience that celebrates the chef and the host opening in Middletown | Centreville Bank opens new branch on Thames Street in Newport
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Recent Local Obituaries
Edward F. Kirwin
September 13, 1939 – June 1, 2023
Lisa Stedford
December 25, 1962 – May 29, 2023
What’s Up This Weekend
What’s Up This Weekend: June 2 – 4
BankNewport 10 Miler, Newport Rare Book Fair, Cars & Coffee, USA vs Ukraine at Newport Polo, and much more.
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (June 2-4)
Alexus Lee, Daphne Powell and a tribute to a reggae legend
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (June 2-4)
Pride, Polo, Sinatra and more!
Inaugural Newport Rare Book Fair to take place June 2 – 4
The inaugural Newport Rare Book Fair will take place June 2 -4, 2023. The event will bring over 20 rare book dealers from across the United States to exhibit their books and ephemera.
2023 National Women’s Sailing Conference to be held in Newport on June 3
The National Women’s Sailing Association (NWSA) is holding its 2023 National Women’s Sailing Conference on Saturday, June 3 from 8 am – 5 pm at the Sail Newport Marine Education and Recreation Center.
Ukraine Polo Team to take on Team USA in Newport Polo season opener
Newport Polo will host the Ukraine Polo Team on its only North American stop in its Global Goodwill Tour to open its 2023 season on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
