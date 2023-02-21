Middletown Senior to produce “Cabaret” at Newport Playhouse this weekend | Adoptable Dog of the Week: Bear
Plus: RIDOT to host a public meeting on Pell Bridge Ramps project | What’s Up Interview: Julie Knitel of ‘Come From Away,’ playing PPAC this week
Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, February 21. Today’s newsletter is 1,095 words - approximately a 5-minute read.
🎭 A Middletown High School senior has a major task ahead this weekend. Like most seniors in RI, Aleksandr Kobrynich was tasked with designing a unique project for his graduation requirement. That project will be shared with the public this weekend at the Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant, where Kobrynich is staging a full theatrical production of the 1966 musical “Cabaret.” WUN’s Ken Abrams with the story → Middletown Senior to produce “Cabaret” at Newport Playhouse this weekend
🎫 “Come From Away” is based on the experiences of the people of Gander, Newfoundland on the day after September 11, 2001, when 38 flights were grounded at their once bustling airport. The show runs this week at the Providence Performing Arts Center. WUN’s Frank O’Donnell with the story → What’s Up Interview: Julie Knitel of ‘Come From Away,’ playing PPAC this week
🚧 The Rhode Island Department of Transportation has announced that it will host a public meeting at the Community College of Rhode Island Newport Campus to update the community on the construction of the Pell Bridge Ramps project and discuss what to expect this construction season. Read More
🎵 A Beer Dinner at The Mooring, Make Your own Pinata, and Winterfest Storytime in The Breakers Stable are among the Newport Winter Festival activities happening today. Here is today’s schedule.
🍔 The 6th Annual Newport Burger Bender Contest continues today and runs through Sunday. Dozens of chefs across Newport and Bristol counties are preparing delicious burgers. Read More
What’s Up Today
☀️ Weather
Today: Rain, mainly before 1 pm. Patchy fog before noon, then patchy fog after 1 pm. High near 39. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain, mainly before 11 pm. Patchy fog before 8 pm. Low around 34. Light and variable wind becoming northwest at 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island | List: Cancellations, closures, and delays | Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Today: NE wind 5 to 10 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the afternoon. Rain, mainly before 11 am. Patchy fog between 9 am and noon, then Patchy fog after 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming NW 9 to 14 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. Rain, mainly before 11 pm. Patchy fog before 8 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:31 am | Sunset: 5:25 pm | 10 hours and 54 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:24 am & 8:48 pm | Low tide at 1:47 am & 2:18 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 0.9 days, 1% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
9 am: Coffee with the Captain at Bowen’s Wharf
9 am to 12 pm: Winter Clay Camp at Newport Art Museum
9 am to 2 pm: Winter Arts Camp at Newport Arts Museum
6 pm to 8 pm: Wellness + Wine w/ Pulse Newport at Newport Vineyards
6 pm: Beer Dinner at The Mooring
6 pm: Black History Month Lecture: “Sarah Parker Remond: A Black Abolitionist in Ireland, 1859”
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
🎶 Entertainment
Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Oscar Nominated Short Films: Animated at 3 pm, Oscar Nominated Short Films: Live Action at 5 pm, Living at 7:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 10:30 am, Jamestown Town Council at 6:15 pm, Jamestown Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm
Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 5 pm, Middletown Planning Board at 5:30 pm, Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm
Newport: Newport Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Commission at 5:45 pm, Newport Tree Commission at 6 pm, Newport Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Board of Canvassers at 3 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm
See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
🆕 The Latest
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Bear
“Bear is an energetic and friendly guy who likes everyone he meets. Trips to the dog park and long walks on the beach or in the woods, followed by naps in a big comfy bed, are all this guy needs to keep him perfectly happy.”
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Middletown Senior to produce “Cabaret” at Newport Playhouse this weekend
Aleksandr Kobrynich’s senior project playing February 24-26
Speakeasy Bar and Grill wins 26th Annual Chili Cook-Off
More than 1,100 turned out for the event, which is just one of the more than 150 events that are taking place this week as part of the 35th Annual Newport Winter Festival.
Sour Grapes: Dustin
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
What’s Up Interview: Julie Knitel of ‘Come From Away,’ playing PPAC this week
Show running through Sunday Feb. 26
RIDOT to host a public meeting on Pell Bridge Ramps project
RIDOT will update the community on the construction of the Pell Bridge Ramps project and discuss what to expect this construction season.
❤️ Recent Local Obituaries
None new to share.
📈 Popular Stories Right Now
Here’s what What’sUpNewp stories folks were reading the most yesterday;
What Sold: 9 homes in Newport County changed hands last week
Aquidneck Land Trust conserves 11.48-acre farmland property in Portsmouth
Motor Vehicle Accident on Burma Road sends multiple patients to hospital
Best TV shows of the last year, according to TV critics' top 10 lists
📖 Further Reading
WJAR: Tennis Hall of Fame highlights accomplishments of Black players with exhibits
ecoRI: Super Nasty: Southern New England Bathes in Toxic Waste
East Bay: Portsmouth takes 2nd in D-2 gymnastics championship
East Bay: Portsmouth’s Morgan Casey wins state title in high jump
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.