It’s Tuesday, September 17 —the 261st day of the year; 105 days remain in 2024.

📰 Today, we’re covering the race for Newport City Council, the departure of Middletown’s Fire Chief, Newport Classical’s opening night, Rootstock, and more.

Earlier this summer, our events calendar crashed, and we ran without one.

Today, I agreed to a contract to bring more local sports scores and coverage to our websites daily.

Finally, we've been chosen to participate in several cohorts over the last several weeks/months.

Leading Off

🗳️ On August 19, What’sUpNewp sent every candidate for Newport City Council a questionnaire, an opportunity we hope will help voters get to know the candidates and learn about what they think are some of the most significant issues ahead of the November 5 General Election.

Responses to the questionnaire were due on Sunday, September 15. Five out of twelve candidates for City Council have provided us with responses so far, and by the deadline;

All Newport City Council and Newport School Committee candidates have also been invited to join What’sUpNewp for a thirty-minute live one-on-one interview. (schedule here).

What To Know

🚨 Newport Police Department’s arrest log for the weekend reveals a series of incidents primarily involving alcohol-related offenses and disorderly conduct. (WUN)

🚓 A therapist at an infamous massage parlor in Newport was in court Monday morning for the start of his trial. (WLNE)

👉 DEM will host a public workshop on the Brenton Point Master Plan at the Newport Public Library on Wednesday, September 18. (DEM)

DEM is working with vendor, BETA Group Inc., to develop a Master Plan that reimagines the future of Brenton Point State Park in Newport. The work will include plans to protect and engage historic and natural resources to support future generations' use of the park. This project will identify a vision for visitor services including vehicle access and circulation, pedestrian circulation, stormwater management, comfort facilities, access to natural and man-made structures and environments, protection of sensitive resources, and enhancing the enjoyment and stewardship of the Park for users of all ages and abilities.

🎻 The Merz Trio kickstarted Newport Classical’s season at the Newport Classical Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church on Friday, and they brought the audience to their feet with their closing piece by Johannes Brahms. WUN’s Veronica Bruno has the story. (WUN)

🎶 The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center is inviting the public to its last outdoor concert of the season. The concert will take place on September 18 and will feature the music of the Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio. (WUN)

🎉 Festival Latino promises to be a celebration of the people, culture, flavors, sounds, and traditions that enrich our community when it takes place on the lawn of the Great Friends Meeting House this Saturday. (WUN)

💭 WUN’s Tim Jones is here with his latest Sour Grapes comic column. (WUN)

📦 As part of its All In Giving program, BankNewport will collect essential hygiene items to give to those in need through its partnership with Amenity Aid. (WUN)

👉 Hasbro is again considering a move out of Rhode Island. According to WPRI, the toymaking and entertainment giant confirmed Monday it’s exploring options, including moving its headquarters out of its current home in Pawtucket. (WPRI)

🐾 The Potter League for Animals has announced that it will host Pints for Paws, a fun-filled, dog-friendly event on Saturday, September 28 at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. (WUN)

🚒 The Town of Middletown announced Monday night that Middletown Fire Chief James Peplau will leave in mid-October for a job with FEMA. (WUN)

🕰️ Middletown’s City Council meeting last night lasted just 45 minutes. We’ll have more on the meeting later this morning.

✅ Rhode Island’s congressional delegation earned top marks for its support for democracy reforms, according to the 2024 Democracy Scorecard released on Monday by Common Cause, a nonpartisan watchdog organization. (WUN)

🎤 From housing to tourism, Newport City Council candidates tackle issues at a forum. (NDN)

🪧 Climate Action Rhode plans to “protest the Newport Preservation Society’s Clean Energy Obstruction” outside The Elms on Thursday night. (Facebook)

🐟 Many storm drains in Middletown lead directly to the ocean, but most aren't marked. On Saturday, a group of local volunteers is looking to change that in the Easton's Point neighborhood. (Middletown)

🍽️ Dine for a cause at 22 Bowen’s to support Lucy’s Hearth, a shelter and transitional housing program dedicated to providing a safe haven for homeless families across Rhode Island, on October 29. (Lucy’s Hearth)

👏 Celebrity chef, television personality, author and educator Jacques Pépin will share insights and stories from his illustrious career during the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival this weekend at Rosecliff. (WUN)

Notable Quote

“It has been an honor, a great privilege and a pleasure to serve on the leadership team of this community working to achieve the best outcomes for all. Middletown continues to evolve to better provide initiatives that encourage and support everyone to thrive. I will always cherish my time here and look forward to hearing about the Town as its still brighter days ahead unfold.” Middletown Fire Chief Peplau wrote in a letter to Town Administrator Shawn Brown, where he announced he was leaving for a job with FEMA.

🕊️ No new obituaries to share.

☎️ With Bobb Angel wrapping up his full-time 58-year stint at WADK on Friday, listeners are being encouraged to call in and leave a warm wish for Bobb. Call the station voicemail at anytime at 401-846-1028. Voicemails will be played over the air by Bruce Newbury.

🗳️ Karen de Bruin of Middletown is leading the democracy discussion at URI’s Fall 2024 Honors Colloquium. (URI)

👏 The U.S. Naval War College has graduated 28 flag and general officers from 16 nations who participated in its Combined Joint Force Maritime Component Commander flag course at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 12-18. (WUN)

🏠 A historic landmark on Newport's Ocean Drive has sold for $9.935 million, making it the second-highest sale in Newport this year, according to data from the Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service. (WUN)

⚽ Rogers High School defeated Tiverton 4 - 0 in a girls soccer match last night. WUN’s Justin Walker was there and we’ll have a photo gallery up on the website soon.

🏈 The New England Patriots showed in Week 2 why they are sticking with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback over first-round draft pick Drake Maye. (WUN)

🍷 On tap this week/weekend: Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival, Festival Latino, Cardines Classic, and much more. (WUN)

👉 Revive the Roots, a nonprofit organization based in Smithfield, is bringing together the local community with the local ecosystem during its annual fall festival, Rootstock, this weekend. WUN’s Ruthie Wood has the story. (WUN)

🪚 IYRS School of Technology & Trades has announced its Fall 2024 Community Workshop lineup, including a linocut block printing workshop, building a custom wood charcuterie board, and more. (IYRS)

🚢 It’s a two-cruise ship Tuesday in Newport with the Arcadia and Silver Shadow scheduled to visit.

Weather

Today: Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southeast at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Patchy fog between 11 pm and 3 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 62. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE around 6 kt in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog between 11 pm and 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 64°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:28 am | Sunset: 6:50 pm | 12 hours and 22 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:35 am & 7:59 pm | Low tide at 1:03 am & 1:21 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13.4 days, 98% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music, & Entertainment

Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Didi at 4:30 pm, Great White Summer at 7:30 pm

Localz Tiverton: Carrigan & Steve at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia at 7 pm

The Helmway: Open Mic Night at 7 pm

Local Government

What’s Up This Week & Weekend

🗓️ On tap this week/weekend: Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival, Festival Latino, Cardines Classic, and more. Get the full rundown of events, live music, and entertainment. (WUN)