Good Morning. It’s Tuesday, October 22, and today, we’re covering early voting in the General Election, the latest on Simmons Farm, Middletown Boys Soccer, last week’s real estate transactions, and more.

What’s Up Today

🚢 Cruise Ship: The 7-Seas Grandeur is scheduled to visit Newport today.

☀️ Weather: Sunny, with a high near 72°F. Calm wind becoming southeast around six mph in the afternoon. ⚓ Marine: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

🌑 Sun, Moon, & Tide: The sun will rise at 7:06 am and sunset at 5:53 pm. Low tide at 4:56 am and 6:45 pm. High tide at 12:27 pm. The lunar phase is a Waning Gibbous.

⛵ Happening Today: Fall-O-Ween, The Little Princess, Cornhole, and more. [WUN]

Community Calendar

What To Know

Early Voter Turnout

📈 Rhode Island residents are turning out in significant numbers for early voting in the 2024 General Election, with more than 39,682 ballots already cast, representing a 5% voter turnout thus far.

The turnout of 1,027 in Newport over the first four days of early voting suggests that we could see a solid voter turnout for the General Election, as Newport has 13,714 active-status registered voters. [WUN]

Update on Simmons Farm

🐐 Following our story from Saturday, where we reported that Karla and Brian Simmons will be stepping away from Simmons Farm after 25 years, Christine Simmons Holden, daughter of Alex Simmons, owner of Simmons Farm and Simmons Family Farm, LLC, provided the following statement on Monday to What’sUpNewp.

“Alex Simmons has been sole owner of the farm since inheriting it from his mother in 2005. The farm is not closing . The goods & services that Brian & Karla offered will be ending . The decision to not renew a lease was not entered into lightly. The future of the farm and the stewardship of the land is the family’s main concern and a top priority. There will be an announcement after the first of the year regarding the farm . It is important that people understand that the development rights to the 100 acres were sold to the state by Alex Simmons Sr and James Simmons back in the early 90s .There will be no development of the land and the farm will remain family owned for the unforeseen future.”

Middletown Boys Soccer

⚽ Middletown High School’s boys’ soccer team picked up a 2-1 victory over Davies Career & Technical High School on Monday night, which doubled as a celebration for the team’s seniors and saw the Islanders clinch a close win on their home turf.

What’sUpNewp’s Justin Walker was there and shares the following photo gallery. [WUN]

Middletown Boys Soccer triumphs on Senior Night. Avery Soderberg #9, Alexander S. Nieva #10, Joseph Davison #6, Jarrett Rodrigues #5, and Bryan Ferreria #8

What’s Up in Newp + In The Know

News

🚧 According to the City of Newport, Dixon Street between Thames and Spring Streets will be reversed for motor vehicle traffic beginning November 1. [WUN]

🎠 A carousel horse from the Easton’s Beach Carousel is on display at the Newport Recreation Department as the city works to determine a new location for the historic ride. [WUN]

🚨 Newport Police took three individuals into custody over the weekend. [WUN]

👉 Middletown Town Council’s Regular Meeting ran for 2 1/2 hours last night. We’ll have more reporting from the meeting throughout the day.

Arts, Culture, & Life

🏆 Preserve Rhode Island celebrated the 2024 Rhody Awards for Historic Preservation on Sunday at Rosecliff. Among the honorees, three Newport-based projects stood out for their significant contributions to the city’s rich architectural heritage. [WUN]

📕 Michael Patrick MacDonald, New York Times bestselling author, is coming to the Jamestown Arts Center on Sunday, October 27. He’ll be talking about his acclaimed memoir “All Souls: A Family Story from Southie,” which is now 25 years old. [WUN]

Election

🎤 Representative Lauren Carson (D. Dist. 75, Newport) will join WUN for a one-on-one conversation at 10 am today. [WUN]

✍️ Gerry De Cotis of Newport weighs in with an endorsement for Stephanie Smyth for Newport City Council At-Large. [WUN]

🪧 Charles F. Pattavina, M.D. of Newport, writes with an endorsement of Khamsyvoravong, Aramli, Smyth, and Holder for Newport City Council At-Large. [WUN]

Environment & Health

🌎 As NOAA evaluates Rhode Island’s CRMC, advocates push to dissolve the agency’s decision-making council. [ecoRI News]

Food & Drink

🫛 It’s the last week of the season for Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd. (Wednesday from 2 pm to 6 pm) and at Embrace Home Loans (Saturday from 9 am to 12 pm). Their winter market kicks off at Stoneacre Garden on Nov. 2 and runs every Saturday through April 26 from 9 am to 12 pm. [ACT]

Obituaries

🕊️ Carl Allen Lokey 🕊️ Lars S. Lewander 🕊️ Sarah Young

Real Estate

🏘️ Nineteen homes changed hands in Newport County last week. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at what sold. [WUN]

Sports

🏀 On Monday, the Detroit Pistons signed Porsmouth’s Cole Swider to a two-way contract. [WUN]

🏈 The New England Patriots’ six-game losing streak may not hurt as much as their coach calling them soft. [WUN]

What’s Up This Week & Weekend

🎃 Happening This Week/Weekend: Harvest Festival, Newport County Days, Halloween happenings, and more. [WUN]

💰 Attend a complimentary Spanish-language financial fitness workshop in Newport on Wednesday. [WUN]

📜 Newport City Council will host their next regular council meeting on Wednesday, October 23. Here’s some of our reporting on the agenda;

🐘 City Council will consider a proposed gift to the city - Leela The Elephant from Art & Newport, organizers of the Great Elephant Migration. [WUN]

💰 The Newport School Building Committee will request an additional $2.9 million from the Council to complete Rogers High School . [WUN]

⛗ The City Council will consider a resolution to approve changes to Admiral Kalbfus Road , including new bike lanes and truck restrictions. [WUN]

🛍️ A new resolution to support local retail businesses during the holiday shopping season will be introduced. [WUN]

🛳️ Christie’s Americas’ Chairman Emeritus, Stephen Lash, is bringing his knowledge and passion for ocean liners of this era to an intriguing talk at Redwood Library on Oct. 24. [WUN]

🎭 Salve Regina University’s Department of Music, Theatre, and Dance will host Meet Me In St Louis, Oct. 24 - 27 at Casino Theatre. [WUN]

🆓 The Preservation Society of Newport County is inviting Newport County residents to visit open houses and properties for free on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27. [WUN]

⚡ Rhode Islanders looking to save energy and money can learn about programs offered by the state Office of Energy Resources during a virtual forum hosted by the Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus on Oct. 27. [WUN]

