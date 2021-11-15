Mayor Napolitano will join What's Up Newp today to discuss city’s issues

Good Morning,

Today is Monday, November 15.

⚓️Newport Mayor Jeanne Marie Napolitano joins WhatsUpNewp today at noon for what will become a monthly videocast. We’ll be exploring numerous issues confronting the city, new programs, and important ongoing projects.

As always, we welcome viewers’ questions – email your questions and comments to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com or comment on the video on Facebook before or during the live conversation.

The mayor, or other city officials, will join us on the 15th of each month. Meanwhile, we keep up with the schools, when School Superintendent Colleen Jermian joins us the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m., except for her next appearance, which will be on Dec. 1.

Read More / Watch Interview - Newport Mayor Napolitano discusses city’s issues with What’s Up Newp on Monday at noon

⚓️ The Armed Forces Committee of the United States Polo Association (USPA) recently named Newport Polo’s Dan Keating the recipient of the 2021 General George S Patton Jr. Award. Although nominees for the Patton Award are not required to have served in the military, Keating is the first civilian to have received the award.

Read More - Newport Polo President receives George S. Patton Jr. Award

⚓️ Cheap Trick strode into the Providence Performing Arts Center on Saturday for an old-fashioned rock show. The band is one of the better “legacy” acts currently touring, presenting a strong live show with adept musicianship and spot-on vocals.

What’s Up Newp was there for the show - Concert Recap and Photos: Cheap Trick rocks PPAC (November 13, 2021)

The Latest on What’s Up Newp

Newport Polo President receives George S. Patton Jr. Award

What’s Up at the Movies: Capsule reviews – “Finch,” “Passing” and “Love Hard”

Concert Recap and Photos: Cheap Trick rocks PPAC (November 13, 2021)

Newport Classical to host two holiday programs in December

Fraser and Haas to play Scottish fiddle and cello Nov. 19 at Blackstone River Theatre

Newport Mayor Napolitano discusses city’s issues with What’s Up Newp on Monday at noon

Recent Local Obituaries

Popular on What’s Up Newp Right Now

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Today - A slight chance of showers after noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tomorrow - Sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tomorrow Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind 6 to 13 mph.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from November 15, 04:00 PM EST until November 16, 05:00 PM EST

Today - W wind 7 to 10 kt increasing to 11 to 14 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. A slight chance of showers after 11am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight -W wind around 13 kt, with gusts as high as 28 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:34 am | Sunset: 4:25 pm | 9 hours & 50 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:45 am & 5:07 pm | Low tide at 11:08 am & 10:49 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 10.7 days, 83% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

City & Government

Support What’s Up Newp

Delivering worthwhile local news is truly a community-wide effort. It takes a dedicated crew and a loyal readership working together to make it happen. If you appreciate what we do, please consider supporting us today!

When you support What’s Up Newp, you support your community.

Support What's Up Newp

We’ll See You Out There