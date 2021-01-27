Mayor Napolitano, Evan Smith joining What's Up Newp for a live chat this week; Nearly 20,000 fully vaccinated; Op-Ed: Elected officials should not get special treatment for the vaccine

Good Evening,

Don’t forget that Newport City Council meets this evening at 6:30 pm. Watch the meeting live below or anytime afterward right here.

While I absolutely love snow-filled days in Newport (especially when it’s not too much snow), I caught myself daydreaming today of warm (normal) summer days in the City By The Sea. They will come, hang in there.

On A Side Note

Today is day #2 using our new newsletter platform, I just want to quickly provide a few updates before we dive into the latest news that you can use (this will be the last day that I hopefully have this long intro before getting to the news of the day).

Kudos to you all, thanks for all the feedback on our survey that we included in yesterdays email. We received hundreds of responses with feedback on how often you want to receive newsletters from us. My goal is to tally them up this evening, see if there is any consensus on what works best for the majority, and go from there. I’ll report back.

Many of you pointed out that the links were a bit hard to read yesterday, we’ve changed that so now everything should be a bit easier on your eyes. Just note that anytime you see anything underlined, that’s a link to a story, source, etc.

I spent most of the morning loading our supporter’s emails into Substack. All of you who are ongoing supporters or have supported us recently should have received an email saying something like “complimentary subscription”. That just means that you’re considered a supporter here now, you don’t have to do a thing. Of course, thanks again for your support.

If you like what you see around here and on whatsupnewp.com, you, too, can support our locally owned, independent newsroom. by becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter below, or on our website (which also has ways to do so via check, Venmo, Paypal, etc).

The Latest What’s Up Newp Headlines

Ok, we have more than a dozen new pieces of content on the website today, here’s a look at what’s up on the site in case you missed anything.

Gerry Goldstein: Grains of wisdom from an old salt

Just My Opinion: Time to get serious about campaign finance reporting

Representative Ruggiero: Elected officials should not get special treatment for vaccine

Rhode Island Brewers Guild welcomes new board members

Letter | Please support Senator DiPlama in his quest to occupy the position of Lt. Governor

Museum of Newport Irish History announces next talk in its 19th Annual Lecture Series

Rhode Island PBS and America’s Test Kitchen go virtual with cocktails and cooking

Tiverton Public Library shares a list of library programs that adults can enjoy in February

AC75 PATRIOT back in action as Prada Cup semifinals near

Rogers High School shifts to Distance Learning

- Advertisement -

Live on What’s Up Newp

Save the date/time for these four upcoming live events on WUN.

Obituaries

Finally, we have two new local obituaries to, unfortunately, share with you this evening.

COVID-19 in Rhode Island (as of Jan. 27)

- Advertisement -

Snapshot

Here are a few photos in case you somehow missed the snow today.

amanndaleigh_photography A post shared by amanda jones ( @amanndaleigh_photography

nptrestoration A post shared by Newport Restoration Foundation ( @nptrestoration

andrewj_brooks A post shared by Andrew Brooks ( @andrewj_brooks

Thanks for sticking with me all the way until the end today, have a great night!

~ Ryan

P.S. - We’re still figuring out what fits, works, and feels best in these newsletters. Have a thought or idea on what would make this newsletter and/or What’s Up Newp better? Share it with us by hitting reply, we love feedback.

P.P.S. - Share what you love about us with your crew. Do us a solid today and forward this newsletter to at least two of your friends.

Share What's Up Newp Newsletter