Good Morning! Ryan Belmore here at 6:40 am on Wednesday, February 9. Here’s the latest …

- - Governor Dan McKee and Rhode Island Department of Health Interim Director Dr. Jim McDonald will host a COVID-19 briefing at 1:30 pm today to provide an update on the State’s masking policies. What’sUpNewp will carry it live as it happens on our Facebook Page and website.

- - The R.I. Senate yesterday approved two measures to strengthen Rhode Island’s restaurant industry as the pandemic stretches toward the two-year mark. The bills, which now head to the House of Representatives, will permanently allow restaurants and brewpubs to sell wine, beer, and mixed drinks with takeout food orders and extend a provision that temporarily allows restaurants to offer outdoor dining.

- - WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with musician Stephane Wrembel before his show at the Knickerbocker on Friday.

- - Middletown Town Councilwoman Terri Flynn is proposing a new additional fee on hotel stays she said could generate serious non-tax revenues for Middletown to pay for improvements to local schools.

- - Newport Vineyards will host their 26th Annual WINEterfest on February 19th & 20th!

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - WNW wind 5 to 9 kt becoming SSW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - S wind 5 to 7 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 39°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:47 am | Sunset: 5:11 pm | 10 hours and 23 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:51 am & 2:11 pm | Low tide at 8:22 am & 7:20 pm.

Moon: First Quarter, 7.8 days, 54% lighting.

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Moonstruck at 7:30 pm

O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm

