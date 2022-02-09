Masking policy update coming today; WINEterfest returns
What’s Up Interview: Stephane Wrembel Playing the Knickerbocker
Good Morning! Ryan Belmore here at 6:40 am on Wednesday, February 9. Here’s the latest …
- - Governor Dan McKee and Rhode Island Department of Health Interim Director Dr. Jim McDonald will host a COVID-19 briefing at 1:30 pm today to provide an update on the State’s masking policies. What’sUpNewp will carry it live as it happens on our Facebook Page and website.
- - The R.I. Senate yesterday approved two measures to strengthen Rhode Island’s restaurant industry as the pandemic stretches toward the two-year mark. The bills, which now head to the House of Representatives, will permanently allow restaurants and brewpubs to sell wine, beer, and mixed drinks with takeout food orders and extend a provision that temporarily allows restaurants to offer outdoor dining.
- - WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with musician Stephane Wrembel before his show at the Knickerbocker on Friday.
- - Middletown Town Councilwoman Terri Flynn is proposing a new additional fee on hotel stays she said could generate serious non-tax revenues for Middletown to pay for improvements to local schools.
- - Newport Vineyards will host their 26th Annual WINEterfest on February 19th & 20th!
Local Obituaries
What’s Up Out There
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - WNW wind 5 to 9 kt becoming SSW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - S wind 5 to 7 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 39°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:47 am | Sunset: 5:11 pm | 10 hours and 23 minutes of sun.
High tide at 1:51 am & 2:11 pm | Low tide at 8:22 am & 7:20 pm.
Moon: First Quarter, 7.8 days, 54% lighting.
Things To Do
2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
6 pm – “Disappearing Ink: Rhode Island Black Literature & the Black Press in Rhode Island” A Conversation With Robb Dimmick and Ray Rickman on Stages of Freedom’s Latest Project Virtual Lecture with Redwood Library
7:45 pm – Adult Ballroom Dance Class with Island Moving Co.
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center – Moonstruck at 7:30 pm
O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm
City & Government
10:15 am – Jamestown Technical Review Committee
1 pm – Jamestown Housing Authority
2:15 pm – Newport Board of Tax Appeals
4 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Negotiations Subcommittee
6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
6 pm – Little Compton Housing Trust
6:30 pm – Newport City Council
6:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
7 pm – Portsmouth Planning Board
Job Board
A look at some of the job opportunities available right now around Newport County;
Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant / Line or Prep Cook
Hotel Viking – Housekeeping Manager
Looking Upwards – Community Inclusion Specialist, Crisis Intervention Professionals, and more
Want to see more opportunities? Check out who’s hiring right now.
