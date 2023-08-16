Known as the Beehive Queen, Ohlman and her band Rebel Montez playing the final day of the Charlestown festival

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am at JanePickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.

The Choral Collective of Newport County today announced that it is welcoming new singers to join its newest chorus, QUORUS, Newport’s first LGBTQIA+ chorus for teens and adults!

Roger Williams Park Zoo hosts ‘Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular: Pumpkins Around The World!’ September 28 – October 31, 2023

This year’s keynote speakers and letter readers include Nellie Gorbea, Angela Johnson, and David Cicilline.

During the interviews, we learned more about the candidates, found out why they are running in this special election, and discussed what they believe sets them apart from their opponents.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is hoping to jump-start the replacement of the two bridges connecting Cape Cod to the rest of the state by focusing first on federal dollars to replace the Sagamore Bridge before turning to the Bourne Bridge.

A passenger jet had to abort its takeoff at Boston’s Logan International Airport when another aircraft on the ground got too close to the runway, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

May 22, 1933 – August 10, 2023

Running back Ezekiel Elliott is officially heading to the AFC, signing a free agent deal with the New England Patriots.

August 24, 1931 – August 10, 2023

He is the first Rhode Island General Assembly member to serve as president of the organization.

The RIFTHP Executive Council, after a comprehensive vetting of many qualified candidates, voted to support Senator Cano in the primary election on Tuesday, September 5th.

Between August 16th and September 4th, police departments across Rhode Island are increasing patrols to identify and arrest impaired drivers.

March 21, 1949 – August 13, 2023

While the most funding went to Washington and Alaska, Maine was next with $35 million. Four other East Coast states also received grants — Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Virginia and North Carolina — but for much smaller amounts.

The mother was part of a Massachusetts family of five visiting Franconia Falls in Lincoln, New Hampshire along with a friend on Tuesday afternoon, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.

On Tap Today: Point Break with We Own Land, Wednesday Flight Night, Smithfield Little League, Lobster Bake, After5 Cleanup, and more! Plus – all of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.

Happening This Week

Fools Rules Regata, Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story, Fishes at the Fort, and more!

The meeting will take place on August 17 at 5:30 pm in the Conference Hall at Innovate Newport.

RSVP’s will open for Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story at 10am on August 11th

Forty Eight Teams Prepare for 24-Hour Overnight Race

The festival focuses on all things local with plenty of art and wares from over 30 Rhode Island area artists and makers.

This year’s keynote speakers and letter readers include Nellie Gorbea, Angela Johnson, and David Cicilline.