Marc Roberge of O.A.R. and Stephen Kellogg coming to The JPT on Nov. 8, LGBTQIA+ chorus is welcoming new singers in Newport
What’s Up Interview: SNL singer Christine Ohlman, playing the Rhythm and Roots Festival; 76th reading of Washington’s letter at Touro Synagogue to honor religious freedom, public service
Known as the Beehive Queen, Ohlman and her band Rebel Montez playing the final day of the Charlestown festival
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am at JanePickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.
The Choral Collective of Newport County today announced that it is welcoming new singers to join its newest chorus, QUORUS, Newport’s first LGBTQIA+ chorus for teens and adults!
Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo promises to take you around the world
Roger Williams Park Zoo hosts ‘Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular: Pumpkins Around The World!’ September 28 – October 31, 2023
76th reading of Washington’s letter at Touro Synagogue to honor religious freedom, public service
This year’s keynote speakers and letter readers include Nellie Gorbea, Angela Johnson, and David Cicilline.
Watch: A conversation with Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1 candidates
During the interviews, we learned more about the candidates, found out why they are running in this special election, and discussed what they believe sets them apart from their opponents.
Massachusetts trying to jump-start effort to replace Cape Cod bridges
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is hoping to jump-start the replacement of the two bridges connecting Cape Cod to the rest of the state by focusing first on federal dollars to replace the Sagamore Bridge before turning to the Bourne Bridge.
Jet aborts takeoff at Boston airport when another airliner gets a bit too close
A passenger jet had to abort its takeoff at Boston’s Logan International Airport when another aircraft on the ground got too close to the runway, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
Obituary: Dr. Robert A. Silvestre
May 22, 1933 – August 10, 2023
Patriots announce signing of 3-time Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott
Running back Ezekiel Elliott is officially heading to the AFC, signing a free agent deal with the New England Patriots.
Obituary: Barbara Jean Leclerc
August 24, 1931 – August 10, 2023
Rhode Island Speaker of the House Pro Tempore Brian Patrick Kennedy to lead the National Conference of State Legislatures
He is the first Rhode Island General Assembly member to serve as president of the organization.
Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals endorses Senator Sandra Cano for Congress
The RIFTHP Executive Council, after a comprehensive vetting of many qualified candidates, voted to support Senator Cano in the primary election on Tuesday, September 5th.
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over: Rhode Island Police Departments mobilize against impaired driving
Between August 16th and September 4th, police departments across Rhode Island are increasing patrols to identify and arrest impaired drivers.
Obituary: Edward Norman Wood
March 21, 1949 – August 13, 2023
Federal grants will replace tunnels beneath roads that let water pass but not fish
While the most funding went to Washington and Alaska, Maine was next with $35 million. Four other East Coast states also received grants — Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Virginia and North Carolina — but for much smaller amounts.
A family outing at a popular waterfall turns grim as mother drowns trying to rescue son
The mother was part of a Massachusetts family of five visiting Franconia Falls in Lincoln, New Hampshire along with a friend on Tuesday afternoon, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.
What’s Up Today: Wednesday, August 16
On Tap Today: Point Break with We Own Land, Wednesday Flight Night, Smithfield Little League, Lobster Bake, After5 Cleanup, and more! Plus – all of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.
Happening This Week
What’s Up this week: August 14 – 20
Fools Rules Regata, Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story, Fishes at the Fort, and more!
Newport City Council to host a workshop regarding ‘Strategic Plan Consultant’ on Aug. 17
The meeting will take place on August 17 at 5:30 pm in the Conference Hall at Innovate Newport.
newportFILM: RSVP’s required for the screening of ‘Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story’ on August 17
RSVP’s will open for Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story at 10am on August 11th
Ida Lewis Distance Race starts on Friday
Forty Eight Teams Prepare for 24-Hour Overnight Race
7th Annual Warren Folks Festival set for August 19
The festival focuses on all things local with plenty of art and wares from over 30 Rhode Island area artists and makers.
