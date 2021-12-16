Mandates, Accidentally Wes Anderson, La Sanctuaire sold

Good Morning,

Today is Thursday, December 16.

Governor McKee yesterday announced mask and vaccine mandates for certain sizes/types of businesses. The full story is here.

The next public meeting of the RI Executive Climate Change Coordinating Council (EC4) will be held in Newport today at Innovate Newport.

Representative Deborah Ruggiero is the latest to fill out our legislative survey. Read her perspective on where we have been and what she hopes to achieve in this next legislative session.

‘La Sanctuaire’ estate, located at 11 Ridge Road in Newport, has sold for $13,970,000.

Multi-talented entertainer Lindsey Stirling dazzled her fans on Tuesday night at the Providence Performing Arts Center. Stirling delivered what she is best known for – a high-energy performance showcasing her top-notch violin skills, with dance, acrobatics, and spectacle. Check out our recap and photos from the event.

Lindsey Stirling performs at PPAC | Photo: Rick Farrell/What’sUpNewp

What’s Up With The Weather

Today - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tomorrow - Sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tomorrow Night - A chance of rain, mainly after 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from December 16, 12:00 AM EST until December 17, 07:00 AM EST

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SSE wind 8 to 11 kt becoming S after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 kt. Showers likely, mainly before 2 am. Patchy fog between 11 pm and 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 51°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:05 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours & 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:51 am & 6:08 pm | Low tide at 11:48 am & 11:11 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 11.9 days, 91% lighting.

What’s Up Out There

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center – The French Dispatch at 4:30 pm, The Holiday at 7:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm

The Reef – Family Jam Band from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

