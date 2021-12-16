Mandates, Accidentally Wes Anderson, La Sanctuaire sold
Legislative Survey: Rep. Deb Ruggiero, D-Dist. 74, Middletown, Jamestown
Good Morning,
Today is Thursday, December 16.
Governor McKee yesterday announced mask and vaccine mandates for certain sizes/types of businesses. The full story is here.
The next public meeting of the RI Executive Climate Change Coordinating Council (EC4) will be held in Newport today at Innovate Newport.
Representative Deborah Ruggiero is the latest to fill out our legislative survey. Read her perspective on where we have been and what she hopes to achieve in this next legislative session.
‘La Sanctuaire’ estate, located at 11 Ridge Road in Newport, has sold for $13,970,000.
Multi-talented entertainer Lindsey Stirling dazzled her fans on Tuesday night at the Providence Performing Arts Center. Stirling delivered what she is best known for – a high-energy performance showcasing her top-notch violin skills, with dance, acrobatics, and spectacle. Check out our recap and photos from the event.
Local Obituaries
What’s Up With The Weather
Today - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tomorrow - Sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tomorrow Night - A chance of rain, mainly after 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI
Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisory in effect from December 16, 12:00 AM EST until December 17, 07:00 AM EST
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - SSE wind 8 to 11 kt becoming S after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 kt. Showers likely, mainly before 2 am. Patchy fog between 11 pm and 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 51°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:05 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours & 11 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:51 am & 6:08 pm | Low tide at 11:48 am & 11:11 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 11.9 days, 91% lighting.
What’s Up Out There
Things To Do
8 am to 6 pm – Artisan Holiday Cookies Workshop at The Huddle
2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – S’more Holiday Cheer at Castle Hill Inn
5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
6 pm to 7:30 pm –The Cocktail Club Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
7 pm to 10 pm – Family Band Jam @ Anchor Bar at The Reef
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center – The French Dispatch at 4:30 pm, The Holiday at 7:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm
The Reef – Family Jam Band from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
10 am – Tiverton Police Pension Board
12 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board
3:30 pm – Middletown School Committee
5:30 pm – Portsmouth Parks and Recreation
6:30 pm – Jamestown School Committee
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
We’ll See You Out There
