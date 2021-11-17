Man v. Food filming in Newport this week

Good Morning,

Today is Wednesday, November 17.

⚓️ Witches were flyin’ in Washington Square on Tuesday afternoon as Hocus Pocus 2 continued filming in the afternoon and late into the night.

⚓️ Hocus Pocus 2 isn’t the only thing filming in Newport this week, Travel Channel’s Man v. Food is filming in Newport. What’s Up Newp has confirmed that the popular show has filmed/ is filming at Brick Alley Pub, Scratch, and the Hungry Monkey.

🎥 Speaking of, members of the public are invited to view a food challenge at The Hungry Monkey this morning at 8 am. Hungry Monkey shares on social media that a “nationally known TV show” will film their host taking on The Monkey’s famous “ Go Bananas French Toast Challenge” which allows a person an hour to consume an almost six-pound serving of stuffed Texas French Toast filled with cream cheese stuffing and topped with fresh fruits, maple syrup, and whipped cream. Home fries complete the platter-sized meal. The filming schedule begins at 8 AM and seating inside the restaurant will be limited. Anyone hoping to attend will have to bring proof of vaccination and be willing to sign a release.

⚓️ Newport in Bloom is decorating its first-ever Christmas Tree on the Long Wharf Mall in front of the Discover Newport “pop-up” Store. Santa has taken notice, and on November 27 he will be making one of his first Newport visits, checking his mail and finding out who was naughty or nice. Read More - ‘Santa Magic’ coming to Long Wharf Mall

⚓️ The City of Newport is seeking applicants to serve on a seven-member Charter Review Commission to help the City refine its municipal Charter. City of Newport seeking applicants for Charter Review Commission

⚓️ Maggie Coen and Eleni Cooper, both Rogers High School Class of 2021 grads, have been named Next Tech Generation award winners by Tech Collective, Rhode Island’s leading technology industry association.

The Next Tech Generation Award, presented by Cox Business, recognizes individuals that are new to the industry and are already leading the next generation of innovators and pioneering forward-thinking in technology.

Maggie Coen and Eleni Cooper will be honored alongside other 2021 Tech Collective Tech10 award recipients on December 1st at District Hall in Providence.

⚓️ Newport Classical, which recently changed its name from Newport Music Festival, this week announced its spring Chamber Series concerts, running from January through May 2022 at the organization's new home venue, the Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church.

⚓️ Rhode Island General Treasurer/Gubernatorial Candidate Seth Magaziner will be playing trivia tonight at Rejects Brewing Co.

Weather

Today - Increasing clouds, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight - Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 57 by 2 am. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow - Sunny, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tomorrow Night - Showers likely, mainly after 2 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - S wind 9 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 56°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:36 am | Sunset: 4:23 pm | 9 hours & 46 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:15 am & 6:33 pm | Low tide at 12:09 am & 11:41 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 12.6 days, 95% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm

City & Government

