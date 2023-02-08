Newport Boys & Girls Club Teen Selected to Perform at National BGCA Conference

Newport Polo is excited to partner with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center for the return of Beach Polo in the Newport Winter Festival at 3PM on February 25 – 26, weather permitting, as a highlight of the 35th annual winter extravaganza that attracts visitors from throughout the region to the City by the Sea.

This year’s lineup will feature 9x Grammy winner Brandi Carlile, Trey Anastasio, Stick Figure, Celisse, Ziggy Marley, Goose, Rebelution, Peach Pit, The Heavy Heavy, Lucius, and more.

From Opera to Doo-Wop to Jazz, African-American artists have contributed enormously to Rhode Island’s musical heritage. As part of our celebration of Black History Month, we’re introducing you to a few Rhode Islanders who paved the way.

Now in its sixth year, ACA’s Artist Awards provide up to $500 financial support for artists’ projects that directly educate, inspire, and uplift the residents of Newport County.

Explore this list to reminisce about the history of music—and see if your favorite music memory made the cut.

A Neapolitan-style pizza oven will be the focal point of the semi-open kitchen where guests can sit at a small counter to enjoy the action

OddsSeeker.com ranked the eight most-watched Super Bowl halftime shows since 2011—the earliest year when reliable data on Super Bowl halftime shows could be sourced—using Nielsen data reported by news organizations and press releases.

March 01, 1924 – January 31, 2023

The lecture, hosted by the Redwood Library & Athenaeum, the Battle of Rhode Island Association, and NAACP Newport, will focus on the Black Regiment of Rhode Island, which fought in the Rhode Island Campaign of 1778 and throughout the Revolutionary War.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island using data from Zillow.

An effort to digitize more than 200 Boston Pops radio broadcasts conducted by John Williams from 1979 until 1991 is almost complete, the Boston Symphony Orchestra announced Wednesday, Williams’ 91st birthday.

This year’s festival will be packed with events, including the Daffodil Antique Car Parade, followed by a tailgate picnic in Siasconset Village, the Children’s Bike Parade, the Daffy Hat Parade, and the Daffodil Dog Parade.

Get your green gear ready and prepare to immerse yourself in the warmth, spirit, and humor of the “Irish in America.” This promises to be a night of musical magic that should not be missed.

CVS Health is plunging deeper into primary care services, buying primary care provider Oak Street Health for approximately $10.6 billion.

The fleet has pushed south into the Roaring 40s and close to record-breaking speed runs…

