Good Morning,

Today is Wednesday, November 24, and here’s a look at what’s up out there.

⚓️ This Thanksgiving Eve, local hip-hop artist Camden Murphy will be performing his last Newport show this year. This will be the first large-scale show in Newport for Camden since his hit song “Spilled Paint” hit one million streams on Spotify.

Read More - Local hip-hop artist Camden Murphy will perform at Top of Pelham on Thanksgiving Eve

⚓️ The BankNewport 10 Miler returns to Newport on June 5 and registration is now open!

Read More - New England 10 Miler Series returning to Newport, Portland, and Stowe in 2022

⚓️In an email to fans yesterday, Newport Folk Festival released their annual Thank You Video.

“We are excited to share details about our 2022 on sale early in the new year, including our new ticketing partner. We cannot wait to see you back at the Fort on July 22-24. Before we officially turn the page to 2022, we want to take a moment to express how grateful we are for this amazing community. We love you, Folk Family, Enjoy our 2021 Thank You Vido” the email stated.

⚓️ Aquidneck Community Table is holding a special pre-Thanksgiving farmers market today from 2 PM -5 PM at their new winter home, Stoneacre Garden in downtown Newport, where market stalls will be brimming with fresh and local ingredients from regional farmers and food vendors for the upcoming Thanksgiving feasts.

Read More - Special pre-Thanksgiving Farmers Market to be held on Wednesday at Stoneacre Garden

Have a great Wednesday,

Ryan

Weather

Today - Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tomorrow -Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind around 8 mph.

Tomorrow Night - A chance of showers, mainly after 4 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 42. West wind 8 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until November 24, 07:00 AM EST

Today - NNW wind 9 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NW wind 6 to 8 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:45 am | Sunset: 4:19 pm | 9 hours & 34 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:34 am & 11:14 pm | Low tide at 3:33 am & 4:24 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 18.8 days, 82% lighting.

What’s Up Today

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Blockhead at 9 pm

Norey’s – The Jim Robitaille Group at 8:30 pm

O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm

One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Parlor Newport – The Ravers at 9:30 pm

Rejects Beer Co – Trivia with Kelvini from 8 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham – Camden Murphy at 9 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

We’ll See You Out There