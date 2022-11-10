Good Afternoon,

Less than 1% of our readers pay for our work



Election cycles are hard work—while many voters may have tuned in this week to view election results and our ongoing election coverage, here at What’sUpNewp, we’ve been covering the local and statewide races for months and, in some cases, even years.

In just October, we spent more than fifty hours interviewing local and statewide candidates!



The votes have been counted, but our work is only just beginning. We’ll be watching council and public meetings closely. We’ll be reporting on how the decisions on regionalization and cannabis are impacting Aquidneck Island and Newport County residents. And we’ll be doing all of it thanks to the support of readers like you who understand a free press is necessary for a better future.

If you’ve read even one of our election stories in the past few days, we have a favor to ask.

If you are financially able, will you make a donation to What'sUpNewp? 107,742 people have read our coverage in the past seven days, but only 1,054 of those individuals pay for our journalism.



Your donation will help us continue to do what we do—and it will help us keep our stories free for all, because we know that some of the people who most need our journalism cannot afford to pay for it. Your support allows our contributors to write more stories, to ask more questions, and to dive deeper into the issues.

So what do you say?

Yes, What'sUpNewp has my vote!

Thank you for helping us serve our community.



With gratitude,

Ryan M. Belmore

Owner & Publisher, What’sUpNewp