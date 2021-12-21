Leno performs for another sold-out crowd at Firehouse Theater; Coffee Grinder to permanently close

Good Morning,

Today is Tuesday, December 21.

Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno returned to the Firehouse Theater Monday night, December 20th for the second night of 5 Nights of Leno.

The part-time Newport resident kept the audience laughing with observational comedy that covered topics ranging from the absurdity of pharmaceutical marketing and modern devices to “New England compliments.” Read more - Leno performs for another sold-out crowd at Firehouse Theater

Wondering what sold in your neighborhood recently? Here’s a look at the 31 homes that sold in Newport County last week.

Ager 25 years, the Coffee Grinder is closing its doors on Bannister’s Wharf.

The dates are in: The Ocean Race is returning to Newport May 10 - 21, 2023.

Weather

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight - A chance of rain, mainly after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow - Rain likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Northeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until December 21, 09:00 AM EST

Today - W wind 5 to 10 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. A chance of rain, mainly after 2am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:08 am | Sunset: 4:18 pm | 9 hours & 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:50 am & 9:19 pm | Low tide at 1:55 am & 2:54 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 16.4 days, 97% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Die Hard at 7:30 pm

Newport Craft – Trivia at 6 pm

City & Government

