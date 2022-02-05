La Vecina ghost kitchen returning, Keb Mo sings the blues, and a look at what's up this weekend
- - Newport Restaurant Group’s La Vecina, which began as an authentic Mexican pop-up restaurant from Bar ‘Cino’s Executive Chef Mariana Gonzalez-Trasvina, will return as a ‘ghost kitchen’ at Bar ‘Cino on Monday. WUN’s Sarah McClutchy with more - La Vecina ghost kitchen returns February 7th; in-person dining planned for spring
- - Veteran blues musician Keb Mo was greeted warmly by an enthusiastic crowd on Thursday night at the Greenwich Odeum. WUN’s Rick Farrell captured the night - Concert Photos: Keb Mo sings the blues at the Greenwich Odeum
- - Michael Neary, who describes himself as a former national political strategist, is the fifth candidate to enter the race for the second district House of Representatives seat in Rhode Island. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more - Neary becomes fifth Democrat to enter race for Rhode Island 2nd District House Seat
- - You could best describe “An Octoroon” as a play surrounding a play. WUN’s Frank O’Donnell with his latest review - Theater Review: Superb “An Octoroon” makes a point at Gamm Theatre
- - What to do this weekend around R.I.? WUN’s Ken Abrams has you covered…
“Six Picks” Music – The best in local music this weekend – The Naticks, EWF and River Bend East
“Six Picks” Events: What to do in RI this weekend – Basketball, Moonfall and Monster Trucks
- - In regards to the discovery of Captain Cook’s Endeavour in Newport Harbor, Senator Sheld Whitehouse told What’s Up Newp, “The prospect that a vessel as important as the Endeavour could be in Rhode Island waters is very exciting, and I applaud the scientists and historians working to settle the identification.”
What's Up Out There
Weather
Today: A chance of flurries between 7 am and 8 am. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 27. Northwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 14. North wind 9 to 13 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - NW wind 8 to 11 kt increasing to 12 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 kt. A chance of flurries before 8am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - NNW wind 8 to 11 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:52 am | Sunset: 5:06 pm | 10 hours and 13 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:52 am & 11:20 pm | Low tide at 3:59 am & 4:10 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 4.1 days, 17% lighting.
Things To Do
9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Winter) at Stoneacre Garden
10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
11 am & 1 pm- Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
11 am – Bake Shop Weekends at Newport Vineyards
3:30 pm – S’more Than Just a Hayride!!
7 pm & 9 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar – The Travelin’ Wanna’ B’s at 9:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe –Smokin’ Toads from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
One Pelham East – Live acoustic from 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Hit Play from 8 pm to 12 am
Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
The Reef – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Job Board
A look at some of the job opportunities available right now around Newport County;
Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant / Line or Prep Cook
The Reef Newport – Restaurant Recruiting Manager
Town of Middletown – Entry Level Patrol Officers, Campground Manager, Crew Manager, and more…
Want to see more opportunities? Check out who’s hiring right now.
