Good Morning! Ryan Belmore here at 7:01 am on Saturday, February 5. Here’s the latest …

- - Newport Restaurant Group’s La Vecina, which began as an authentic Mexican pop-up restaurant from Bar ‘Cino’s Executive Chef Mariana Gonzalez-Trasvina, will return as a ‘ghost kitchen’ at Bar ‘Cino on Monday. WUN’s Sarah McClutchy with more - La Vecina ghost kitchen returns February 7th; in-person dining planned for spring

- - Veteran blues musician Keb Mo was greeted warmly by an enthusiastic crowd on Thursday night at the Greenwich Odeum. WUN’s Rick Farrell captured the night - Concert Photos: Keb Mo sings the blues at the Greenwich Odeum

- - Michael Neary, who describes himself as a former national political strategist, is the fifth candidate to enter the race for the second district House of Representatives seat in Rhode Island. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more - Neary becomes fifth Democrat to enter race for Rhode Island 2nd District House Seat

- - You could best describe “An Octoroon” as a play surrounding a play. WUN’s Frank O’Donnell with his latest review - Theater Review: Superb “An Octoroon” makes a point at Gamm Theatre

- - What to do this weekend around R.I.? WUN’s Ken Abrams has you covered…

- - In regards to the discovery of Captain Cook’s Endeavour in Newport Harbor, Senator Sheld Whitehouse told What’s Up Newp, “The prospect that a vessel as important as the Endeavour could be in Rhode Island waters is very exciting, and I applaud the scientists and historians working to settle the identification.”

Weather

Today: A chance of flurries between 7 am and 8 am. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 27. Northwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 14. North wind 9 to 13 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - NW wind 8 to 11 kt increasing to 12 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 kt. A chance of flurries before 8am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NNW wind 8 to 11 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:52 am | Sunset: 5:06 pm | 10 hours and 13 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:52 am & 11:20 pm | Low tide at 3:59 am & 4:10 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 4.1 days, 17% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – The Travelin’ Wanna’ B’s at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Smokin’ Toads from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

One Pelham East – Live acoustic from 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Hit Play from 8 pm to 12 am

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

