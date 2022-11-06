Over the last several weeks, What’sUpNewp has sat down with dozens of local and statewide candidates.

These 30-minute one-on-one interviews were intended to introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and gave us the opportunity to get them on the record of where they stand on the big issues.

Every candidate for every local race and statewide race was invited to join us for a conversation. If you don’t see a candidate, it’s because they didn’t reply or decided not to sit down with us.

Before you head to the polls on Tuesday, here’s an opportunity to hear from the candidates and to compare them against each other.

Find your polling place and see your sample ballot at vote.ri.gov.

WUN-ON-ONE: Conversations With The Candidates

Candidates are listed in order of appearance with us. If you’d prefer to listen to the interviews, rather than watch, you can do so here.

Congressional District 1

Allen Waters (R) | Watch

David Cicilline (D) | Watch

Congressional District 2

Seth Magaziner (D) | Watch

Governor

Zachary Hurwitz (I) | Watch

Elijah J. Gizzarelli (I – Libertarian) | Watch

Dan McKee (D) | Watch

Lt. Governor

Sabina Matos (D) | Watch

General Treasurer

James Lathrop (R) | Watch

James Diossa (D) | Watch

Secretary of State

Gregg Amore (D) | Watch

Attorney General

Peter Neronha (D) | Watch

Charles Calenda (R) | Watch

Senate District 11

Linda Ujifusa (D) | Watch

Senate District 12

Lou DiPalma (D) | Watch

Senate District 13

Dawn Euer (D) | Watch

David A Quiroa (R) | Watch

Representative District 75

Lauren Carson (D) | Watch

Newport City Council At-Large

Eames Hamilton Yates, Jr. | Watch

Stephanie Smyth | Watch

Xaykham Khamsyvoravong | Watch

Lynn Ceglie | Watch

Kate Jessup | Watch

Jeanne-Marie Napolitano | Watch

Newport School Committee

Becky Bolan | Watch

Sandra Flowers | Watch

Stephanie Winslow | Watch

Kendra Wilson Muenter | Watch

James Dring | Watch

Louisa Boatwright | Watch

Robert Power | Watch

Middletown Town Council

Thomas P. Welch III | Watch

Chris Logan | Watch

Emily Tessier | Watch

School Regionalization

Aida Neary & Amy Machado, Building Newport’s Future | Watch

Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Newport Public Schools | Watch

Tom Welch and charlie Robers, co-chairs of Middletown Public Schools Building Committee | Watch

Portsmouth Town Council