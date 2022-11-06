Know Before You Go: Watch or listen to our conversations with local, statewide candidates
Compare and contract candidates before heading to the polls on Tuesday.
Over the last several weeks, What’sUpNewp has sat down with dozens of local and statewide candidates.
These 30-minute one-on-one interviews were intended to introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and gave us the opportunity to get them on the record of where they stand on the big issues.
Every candidate for every local race and statewide race was invited to join us for a conversation. If you don’t see a candidate, it’s because they didn’t reply or decided not to sit down with us.
Before you head to the polls on Tuesday, here’s an opportunity to hear from the candidates and to compare them against each other.
Find your polling place and see your sample ballot at vote.ri.gov.
WUN-ON-ONE: Conversations With The Candidates
Candidates are listed in order of appearance with us. If you’d prefer to listen to the interviews, rather than watch, you can do so here.
Congressional District 1
Congressional District 2
Seth Magaziner (D) | Watch
Governor
Lt. Governor
Sabina Matos (D) | Watch
General Treasurer
Secretary of State
Gregg Amore (D) | Watch
Attorney General
Senate District 11
Linda Ujifusa (D) | Watch
Senate District 12
Lou DiPalma (D) | Watch
Senate District 13
Representative District 75
Lauren Carson (D) | Watch
Newport City Council At-Large
Eames Hamilton Yates, Jr. | Watch
Stephanie Smyth | Watch
Xaykham Khamsyvoravong | Watch
Lynn Ceglie | Watch
Kate Jessup | Watch
Jeanne-Marie Napolitano | Watch
Newport School Committee
Becky Bolan | Watch
Sandra Flowers | Watch
Stephanie Winslow | Watch
Kendra Wilson Muenter | Watch
James Dring | Watch
Louisa Boatwright | Watch
Robert Power | Watch
Middletown Town Council
School Regionalization
Aida Neary & Amy Machado, Building Newport’s Future | Watch
Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Newport Public Schools | Watch
Tom Welch and charlie Robers, co-chairs of Middletown Public Schools Building Committee | Watch
Portsmouth Town Council
Keith Hamilton (R) | Watch
Timothy Grissett (D) | Watch
J. Mark Ryan (D) | Watch
Leonard Katzman (D) | Watch
Charles Levesque (D) | Watch
Juan Carlos Payero (D) | Watch
Daniela T Abbott (D) | Watch
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.