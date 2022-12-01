Bowen’s Wharf has joined several events in having to make changes to their Saturday festivities due to the weather.

“Due to extremely inclement weather, the 52nd Annual Tree Lighting has been postponed to Sunday, December 4th,” Bowen’s Wharf posted on social media around 5 pm on Thursday.

