Just In: Bowen's Wharf postpones tree lighting to Sunday
CORONET scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor on Friday
Bowen’s Wharf has joined several events in having to make changes to their Saturday festivities due to the weather.
“Due to extremely inclement weather, the 52nd Annual Tree Lighting has been postponed to Sunday, December 4th,” Bowen’s Wharf posted on social media around 5 pm on Thursday.
Bowen's Wharf postpones 52nd Annual Tree Lighting to Dec. 4
