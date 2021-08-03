JPT Film & Event Center will reopen on August 17; partners with What’s Up Newp to present Jaws and Top Gun

After being closed to the public for seventeen months and only being able to offer virtual screenings, The JPT Film & Event Center is back.

“Little did we know when we closed on March 16, 2020, what was ahead. Today, nearly 17 months later, the Jane Pickens Film & Event Center is pleased to announce three “Pop up events” in mid-August,” JPT Film & Event Center shared with What’s Up Newp.

What’s Up Newp has partnered with The JPT Film & Event Center and Narragansett Beer on the first two events, scheduled for August 17 and 18.

“I, like many, have certainly missed The JPT over the last seventeen months. Over the last several years of working closely together on events, I’ve seen firsthand the important role that the JPT plays in our community,” What’s Up Newp owner Ryan Belmore said. “We are excited to help the JPT reopen their doors and look forward to helping them start the next chapter in their long history”.

Jaws

Join us on Tuesday, August 17 for our annual screening of Jaws. The festivities get underway at 6:30 pm with live music from The Teldynes and the movie will begin at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $12. Seating is limited. Tickets and more info

Top Gun

On Wednesday, August 18, we invite you to join us for a special screening of the 1986 classic Top Gun. The film will begin at 7:30 pm. Seating is limited. Tickets and more info

CatVideoFest 2021

On Thursday, August 19, the JPT will host a screening of CatVideoFest 2021! A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated from this event to the Potter League for Animals. The film will begin at 7:30 pm. Seating is limited. Tickets and more info

Advance tickets are now on sale for all shows. Seating is limited.

For updates, more information, JPT’s full schedule, and tickets visit www.janepickens.com.

