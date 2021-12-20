Jay Leno warms up the crowd at Firehouse Theater
Legendary comedian Jay Leno brought his “A Game” to Newport’s Firehouse Theater Sunday night in the first show of a five-night residency. WUN’s Ken Abrams with more - Jay Leno warms up the crowd at Firehouse Theater
Mark the calendar for Aquidneck Community Table’s last Wednesday market of the season on Wednesday - Aquidneck Community Table to host special holiday market
Planning ahead a bit, here’s what’s happening, new, and to do over the final days of 2021 - What’s Up in and around Newport: Dec. 17 – 31
DEM's K9 officer receives donation of body armor
Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County adds Directors as part of expansion plans
Concert Recap and Photos: GA-20 leads the way at The Met
Newport woman will be a contestant on Fox's 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer'
Restaurants, escape rooms, and other businesses for sale in Rhode Island
Freedom Boat Club acquires franchise locations in Newport, Portsmouth, Warwick, and Barrington
Weather
Today - Sunny, with a high near 38. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tomorrow - Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Tomorrow Night - A slight chance of showers after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 35. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI
Marine Forecast
Today - N wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - WSW wind 7 to 11 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 50°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:07 am | Sunset: 4:18 pm | 9 hours & 10 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:15 am & 8:40 pm | Low tide at 1:13am & 2:19 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 15.5 days, 99% lighting.
Things To Do
11 am to 6 pm – Tasting Mondays & Tuesdays at Newport Vineyards
8 pm – 5 Nights of Leno at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center – Home Alone 2 at 7:30 pm
City & Government
5:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
6 pm – Middletown Town Council
6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
Full schedule of meetings can be found here.
