Good Morning,

Today is Monday, December 20.

Legendary comedian Jay Leno brought his “A Game” to Newport’s Firehouse Theater Sunday night in the first show of a five-night residency. WUN’s Ken Abrams with more - Jay Leno warms up the crowd at Firehouse Theater

Mark the calendar for Aquidneck Community Table’s last Wednesday market of the season on Wednesday - Aquidneck Community Table to host special holiday market

Planning ahead a bit, here’s what’s happening, new, and to do over the final days of 2021 - What’s Up in and around Newport: Dec. 17 – 31

The Latest from WUN

Local Obituaries

Trending on WUN Right Now

The Latest on COVID-19 in Rhode Island

What’s Up Out There Today

Weather

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - Sunny, with a high near 38. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tomorrow - Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tomorrow Night - A slight chance of showers after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 35. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI

Marine Forecast

Today - N wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - WSW wind 7 to 11 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 50°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:07 am | Sunset: 4:18 pm | 9 hours & 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:15 am & 8:40 pm | Low tide at 1:13am & 2:19 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 15.5 days, 99% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Home Alone 2 at 7:30 pm

City & Government

We’ll See You Out There