Jay Leno surprises audience at The Firehouse Theater with a 30-minute set of stand-up comedy

Good Morning,

Today is Monday, November 29. Happy Hanukkah to all of our readers who celebrate!

⚓️ The sold-out crowd on hand for The Bit Players, Newport’s live improv comedy troupe, performance at The Firehouse Theater on Saturday night were surprised by a special stand-up comedy set by Jay Leno.

The part-time Newport Resident called Frank Fusaro, artistic director for The Bit Players, earlier in the day on Saturday and asked if it would be alright if he stopped by and performed ahead of their 9 pm show.

⚓️ Read Representative Lauren Carson’s response to our 2021-2022 Legislative Survey.

⚓️ Join WUN & the JPT on Tuesday night for a special screening of Pulp Fiction. Doors and live music from The Teledynes at 6:30 pm. Film at 7:30 pm.

⚓️ Gerry Goldstein’s latest column for WUN - Holiday sweets, baked strictly by the numbers

⚓️ Looking to shop local this holiday season, WUN’s Ken Abrams has some ideas - Buy Local “Six Picks” – Local Art and Gift shops

⚓️ A couple of individuals on Saturday night broke windows at several Broadway businesses, including at Malt, Corner Cafe, Rex’s Liquore, Bike Newport, and Newport Skin Therapy. View the video from Malt here and contact Newport Police if you can help identify the individuals.

Weather

Today - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. North wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tomorrow - Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tomorrow Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind around 11 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - N wind 6 to 11 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NW wind 9 to 11 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 54°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:50 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours & 26 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:42 am & 3 pm | Low tide at 8:45 am & 9:03 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 23.6 days, 35% lighting.

What’s Happening Out There

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

City & Government

6 pm - Tiverton Town Council

Shop Local This Holiday Season

Duris Studios – 480 Thames Street, Newport. Stop by Duris Studio, known for creating fine personalized jewelry from start to finish. Details here.

