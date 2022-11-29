Dear What'sUpNewp reader,

Why do you love What'sUpNewp?

Whatever it is that you like about What'sUpNewp, however it connects with you, whatever it is about our reporting, stories, or content that resonates with you -- all of that happens because we are independently owned.

All of our original content is the labor and responsibility of the creators. There isn’t anyone telling us what to write about, who to interview or how to report.

Because we are independent, we hand-pick the stories that we believe will resonate most with our readers. We get to be different from the large media conglomerates in town that prioritize profit over a mission.

The small passionate team of contributors at What'sUpNewp, do this work and bring the local news to you every day because we believe in the power of the underdog.

We believe it is important that independent voices continue to chase down the news and shine a light on the parts of our community that are hidden, neglected, or underserved.

What keeps us going is the support of our audience -- supporters like you.

Local advertising money waxes and wanes, but one-time and regular contributions from What'sUpNewp supporters provide us stability in an unstable environment. Both allow us to continue what we do best, and that is reporting the news and spotlighting stories that may otherwise go untold.

If you would like to help us in our work in honor of Giving NewsDay and are as passionate about our work as we are, we invite you to make a secure monthly or annual non-tax-deductible sustaining contribution.

Support What'sUpNewp

If you'd prefer to just make a secure one-time contribution, you can do so here. If you'd prefer to not use a credit card online, you can mail a check to What'sUpNewp at 270 Bellevue Avenue #184 Newport, Rhode Island, 02840.

Thank you for being a part of What'sUpNewp and for supporting independent journalism.



Sincerely,

Ryan Belmore

Owner & Publisher | What'sUpNewp, LLC