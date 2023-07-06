Irish Polo Team to participate in Pony Parade in downtown Newport on Friday
Plus: ‘Six Picks’ 2023 Newport Classical: Summer Concert Series running through July 23 | Sophie B. Hawkins returning to East Greenwich for special show
Irish Polo Team to participate in ‘Pony Parade’ in downtown Newport on July 7
The parade of horses and riders will make their way from Newport’s Gateway Center to Bannister’s Wharf.
‘Six Picks’ 2023 Newport Classical: Summer Concert Series running through July 23
Highlights include selections from Copeland, Gershwin, Beethoven and an eclectic percussion quartet
Sophie B. Hawkins returning to East Greenwich for special show Sunday, July 9
Singer playing Updike Room at the Greenwich Hotel
Repairs underway to restore shattered gravestone of local Steamboat Lexington survivor
Incredible legacy of Providence’s David Crowley featured in new cemetery walking tour, lecture
Newport in Bloom’s Annual Garden and Container Competition returns for its 41st year
This prestigious competition invites participation from all individuals, embracing the spirit of community engagement.
Gallery Night at Jamestown Arts Center to celebrate ‘Book as Muse’ with musician Fausto Palma
Celebrating the opening of the Book as Muse: Language & Image exhibit, musician Fausto Palma returns to the Jamestown Arts Center galleries for a free live musical performance during Gallery Night, Thursday, July 13 from 6–8pm.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Letter – Barbara A. VonVillas: Ask the teachers
By Barbara A. VonVillas, a Middletown resident and Middletown Town Councilor
What’s Up Today: Thursday, July 6
Jamestown fireworks are tonight + newportFILM presents “After The Bite” + Queen Mary II comes to town
Recent Local Obituaries
Popular Stories On WUN Right Now
RI high school students to perform at the 2023 Newport Jazz Festival
On The Market: A Middletown retreat with plenty of space and distant water views
What’s Up This Weekend
What’s Up in Newport: July 6 – 9
Newport Classical Music Festival, Portsmouth and Jamestown fireworks, Newport Kite Festival, and much more!
Irish Polo Team to participate in ‘Pony Parade’ in downtown Newport on July 7
The parade of horses and riders will make their way from Newport’s Gateway Center to Bannister’s Wharf
IYRS Summer Gala on July 8 will feature a performance by UB40
Some of UB40’s most famous hits include “Red Red Wine,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Kingston Town,” and “I Got You Babe,” which they performed with Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders.
Sophie B. Hawkins returning to East Greenwich for special show Sunday, July 9
Singer playing Updike Room at the Greenwich Hotel
Providence Restaurant Weeks returns July 9 – 22
Providence Restaurant Weeks is Back, Featuring More Than 60 Local Eateries
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.