Good Morning,

Hurricane Henri is beginning to impact our area this morning with heavy winds and rain.

According to the National Weather Service’s 5 am update, Hurricane Henri will continue moving northward this morning. Henri is expected to make landfall somewhere between eastern Long Island and Narragansett Bay as either a strong tropical storm or a lower-end Category 1 hurricane. Henri should weaken rapidly as it heads into central and northeast Massachusetts tonight and Monday. The main hazards include damaging winds, flooding rain, storm surge flooding, and possibly a tornado.

A Hurricane Warning, Storm Surge Warning, and Flood Watch are in effect for our area.

Governor Dan McKee will hold a press briefing today at 10 am and at 4 pm to update the public on Hurricane Henri and the state’s preparedness and response efforts. Look for those on local news stations and on his Facebook Page.

Here’s the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hurricane Local Statement

Flood Watch until August 23, 08:00 PM EDT

Hurricane Warning

Storm Surge Warning

Today - Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 8am and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog after 8am. High near 78. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight - Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3am, then a slight chance of showers between 3am and 4am. Patchy fog between 9pm and midnight. Low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Marine Forecast

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hurricane Warning

Today -Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3pm, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a slight chance of showers between 2am and 3am. Patchy fog before 7pm, then Patchy fog between 8pm and 11pm, then Patchy fog after 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 72°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:01 am | Sunset: 7:34 pm | 13 hours & 32 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:21 am & 8:46 pm | Low tide at 2:10 am & 1:55 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 14.2 days, 100% lighting.

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

5 am Update: The latest on Hurricane Henri

Hurricane Henri is expected to bring dangerous storm surge to Northeast states – but what is storm surge, anyway?

Today In Newport History: August 22, 1762 – Ann Franklin Takes Over Newport Mercury, Becomes First Female Editor in U.S.

A look at when high winds may restrict travel on Pell Bridge, Mouth Hope Bridge

What’s Up at the Movies: We Review “The Green Knight”

5PM Update: Hurricane Henri on track to strike RI, CT, MA Sunday

Sunday concerts canceled due to storm – Jason Mraz at Mohegan and Scotty McCreery at Indian Ranch

Concert Recap and Photos: PPAC returns with a Rock Show (August 20, 2021)

Just My Opinion: My Body, My Choice

11AM UPDATE: Tropical Storm Warning issued for region – Henri expected to impact RI on Sunday

Newport Gearing Up for Hurricane Henri – Easton’s Beach Closed Saturday

National Grid offers tips and reminders for Tropical Storm Henri

ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now

We’ll See You Out There