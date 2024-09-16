Good morning. It’s Monday, September 16—the 260th day of the year; 106 days remain in 2024.

📰 Today, we’re covering rising home prices in Rhode Island, recapping lots of sports coverage from the weekend, and have details on various events coming up this week and weekend in Newport.

👋 First time reading? Join over 17,900 readers. Sign up here.

Leading Off

🏘️ House prices in New England are rising significantly faster than the national average, with Vermont leading the nation and Rhode Island just slightly behind, with the third fastest house price growth for the second quarter of 2024, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

The Bank’s most recent New England Economic Conditions Report says New England house prices rose by 7.9 percent in the second quarter, well above 5.7 percent nationally, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index.

Vermont, at 13.3 percent, saw the fastest housing price growth in the nation, with Rhode Island third at 10 percent, according to the Boston Fed report. The lowest growth in the region was Maine at 6.3 percent, still considerably higher than the national average.

WUN’s Frank Prosnitz has the full story. (Rhode Island housing prices rising, third fastest nationally)

What To Know

📈 House prices in New England are rising significantly faster than the national average, with Vermont leading the nation and Rhode Island just slightly behind, with the third fastest house price growth for the second quarter of 2024. (WUN)

🚁 Rhode Island Energy will conduct routine low-level helicopter inspections over the state’s electric transmission lines this week. (WUN)

📺 Newport appeared on the Cooking Channel’s Carnival Eats last night at 9 pm. If you missed the episode, you can watch it on Thursday at 8:30 pm. (Cooking Channel)

🇮🇪 The Museum of Newport Irish History will host the first talk of its 23rd Annual Lecture Series, featuring guest speaker Dr. John F. Quinn, professor of history at Salve Regina University, on Wednesday. (WUN)

📽️ newportFILM will host a one-night-only screening of 76 Days Adrift at The JPT on Thursday. (WUN)

🎨 “Material Matters,” a multimedia exhibition featuring four nationally recognized artists, opens at the Jamestown Arts Center on Friday. (WUN)

📻 Boston Red Sox radio broadcaster Joe Castiglione said Sunday he is retiring at the end of the season, his 42nd calling the team’s games. (WUN)

🎉 Newport Mental Health will host its annual Rock the Beach fundraising gala at the Newport Beach House on Thursday. (WUN)

🛏️ Governor Dan McKee will deliver remarks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony today at 2 pm for Solara, a new 59-unit building in Tiverton. 47 units are affordable to households earning between 60% and 80% of the area's median income. The project received $1.6 million in State Fiscal Recovery Funds to support the build.

🗓️ Middletown Town Council returns to Council Chambers for a Regular Meeting this evening. Here’s a look at what’s on the docket. (WUN)

🚧 Travel Advisories: RIDOT has lane closures scheduled this week in Middletown and Tiverton. (WUN) RITBA has work scheduled on the Pell Bridge, Jamestown Bridge, and Route 138 Corridor. (RITBA)

🇺🇸 Forty-five years and a world of ideological differences separate Senate President Dominick Ruggerio from Sen. Tiara Mack. (WUN via RI Current)

🗳️ Rhode Island’s election system combines cutting-edge technology with robust security measures to ensure accurate and efficient voting processes. (WUN)

🇺🇸 How voting rights have evolved in America, how much has been accomplished, and how much remains to be done. (WUN via Stacker)

🍷 Celebrity chef, television personality, author, and educator Jacques Pépin will share insights and stories from his illustrious career during the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival at Rosecliff this weekend. (WUN)

🍾 Giusto, in collaboration with The Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival, will host a “Passport to Piedmont Wine Dinner” on Friday. (WUN)

🍽️ Exclusive dining and tasting experiences at ten local restaurants will be offered for the upcoming 19th annual Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival. (WUN)

Notable Quote

With (real estate) inventory appearing to increase, there are still only five single-family homes in Newport priced under $1 million currently on the market. ~ Tyler Bernadyn wrote in his open house column over the weekend.

🕊️ James “Jimmy” V. Martin

🕊️ Raymond Mosher

🕊️ Yoshiko Matthews

✍️ Christine Hope Sullivan of Newport opines why she is voting for John Walker for Newport City Council At-Large. (WUN)

🎤 Bobb Angell will step back from his 58-year stint as host of WADK’s Morning Report effective September 20. (WUN)

⚓ Newport City Manager Colin Kennedy will spend thirty minutes with What’sUpNewp on Wednesday at 10 am, answering our and your questions about what’s happening in the City of Newport. Watch the interview live or anytime afterward. (WUN)

What questions do you have for the City Manager?

Leave a comment

🎤 Do you know of a person or group of people that deserve some attention for what they are doing? What’sUpNewp is looking to shine the light on the folks who make Newport so special. Please send us your ideas of who we should be featuring and/or interviewing by hitting reply or by emailing ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

🏈 Jason Myers hit a 31-yard field goal in overtime to lift the Seattle Seahawks to a 23-20 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. (WUN)

⚾ Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 53rd homer, and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-2 on Sunday to open a three-game AL East lead over second-place Baltimore. (WUN)

⛵ A command performance by Corinthian Yacht Club of Marblehead, Mass., saw the well-honed team skippered by Wade Waddell take its second consecutive victory in the prestigious Resolute Cup, thus securing the venerable club a berth in the 2025 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup. (WUN)

⚾ The U.S. Naval War College will host the seventh annual "Cardines Classic," World War I era Army-Navy baseball game on Friday, September 20th, at Cardines Field. (WUN)

🎶 NIMFest will return to the King Park Gazebo for one more concert this year. John McKenna Quartet and Bill Killian will perform on Sunday, September 22. (WUN)

🏳️‍🌈 Get ready for Newport Pride's Autumn Weekend, taking place November 8 - 10. Among the events scheduled is the Velvet Ball at Ochre Court. (Newport Pride)

Extra! Extra!

Newport fire headquarters is 'bursting at the seems.' How November's bond might help (NDN)

WalletHub is out today with a report on “Best & Worst States for Teachers”. Rhode Island landed at #41. (WalletHub)

Trending on What’sUpNewp

🚢 Newport is scheduled to welcome the 1,068-foot Norwegian Breakaway today. She has a capacity of 3,903 guests.

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Areas of fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE around 6 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Areas of fog after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:27 am | Sunset: 6:52 pm | 12 hours and 25 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:45 am & 7:10 pm | Low tide at 12:22 am & 12:28 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 12.3 days, 93% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music, & Entertainment

Firehouse Theatre: NEE JAM: North End Entertainment Jam at 7 pm

Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Musical Menagerie at 10 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

Local Government

Support our team by upgrading to become a What’sUpNewp supporter today.

Support What'sUpNewp