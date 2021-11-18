Good Morning,

Today is Thursday, November 18.

⚓️ In advance of holiday gatherings and the height of flu season in Rhode Island, State health and hospital officials gathered yesterday to again urge the public to only go to emergency departments for health issues that require emergency care. Hospital emergency departments in Rhode Island continue to experience significant crowding and prolonged waiting times.

Hospital and State leaders call on Rhode Islanders to seek medical care in the right setting

⚓️ Castle Hill Inn invites guests to experience their holiday offerings this season, which includes a pop-up tree & wreath sale benefitting the James L. Maher Center, s’mores on the Inn’s Terrace, and festive holiday meals in The Dining Room at Castle Hill.

Castle Hill Inn offering a variety of festive experiences this holiday season

⚓️ A good old-fashioned album release party is happening this evening at the JPT Film & Event Center, celebrating folk band Laden Valley’s new release, Landline. More details

⚓️ The dance program at Salve Regina is putting on its first live concert open to the public since the start of the pandemic this upcoming weekend at the Casino Theatre. Entitled “Portal and Passages,” the concert showings will be held tonight at 7:30 p.m.; Friday at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. More details

⚓️ Newport Police Department is launching a new program aiming to increase security around the city and cut down on so-called “porch pirates.” WPRI reports - Newport launches security camera registry to crack down on ‘porch pirates,’ other crime

Weather

Today - Sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight - Showers, mainly after 1 am. Low around 43. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 16 to 21 mph becoming northwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow - A chance of showers, mainly before 7 am. Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 49. West wind 14 to 18 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Tomorrow Night - Clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from November 18, 08:00 AM EST until November 19, 05:00 AM EST

Today - SSW wind 8 to 11 kt increasing to 12 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SW wind 14 to 18 kt becoming NW after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 kt. Showers, mainly after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 56°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:38 am | Sunset: 4:23 pm | 9 hours & 44 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:54 am & 7:12 pm | Low tide at 12:41 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 13.5 days, 98% lighting.

Things To Do

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center – Laden Valley w / Haunt The House at 7 pm

La Forge – Honky Tonk Knights from 7 pm to 9 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm

The Reef – Family Jam Band from 8 pm to 11 pm

City & Government

