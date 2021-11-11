Honoring our Veterans

Good Morning,

Today is Thursday, November 11 - Veterans Day. It will be mostly sunny today, with a high near 58°.

⚓️ The City of Newport will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony today at 11 am outside City Hall. The guest speaker will be Professor Richard James Norton, Ph. D. Cmdr., U.S. Navy, retired. The event is hosted by the American Legion, Post No. 7, and the Newport Veterans of Foreign Wars, Conover-Leary Post No. 406.

⚓️ In Middletown, The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4487 Gilbert-Burton will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at Paradise Valley Park to mark the contributions and efforts of all those who've served in the armed forces, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

⚓️ In Portsmouth, The American Legion Post 18 Veterans Day Celebration will take place at the Portsmouth Town Hall beginning at 9 am, followed by a parade starting at Teddy’s Beach and proceeding down Park Avenue. The Town of Portsmouth also has a virtual Veterans Honor Roll. From any internet device, you can view the Town of Portsmouth's virtual Veterans' Honor Roll.

⚓️ Reminder: Today is the day that open-road tolling lanes at the center of the Pell Bridge toll plaza will be expanded to two lanes in each direction, and the extreme outside lanes will then be closed. Read More - Open-road tolling lanes on Pell Bridge will be expanded to two lanes in each direction beginning Nov. 11

⚓️ A prospective medical marijuana dispensary in Newport has dropped its appeal before the R.I. Department of Business Regulation, which could allow a lottery to move forward to award a license in a region stretching from Pawtucket through the East Bay to Aquidneck Island. WPRI with the full story - Prospective Newport dispensary drops appeal after delaying RI cannabis lottery

⚓️ More headlines…

⚓️ Your Opinion: Newport Restaurant Week continues through Sunday throughout Newport and Bristol counties. What Restaurant Week deal/menu have you enjoyed the most? What are you most looking forward to trying in the next couple of days? Comment below and share with us all.

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight -A chance of showers, mainly after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind 8 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tomorrow - Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 64. Windy, with a south wind of 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tomorrow Night - Showers likely, mainly before 10 pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 48. South wind 6 to 16 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Gale Watch in effect from November 12, 07:00 AM EST until November 12, 07:00 PM EST

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SE 5 to 7 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - ESE wind 7 to 10 kt increasing to 10 to 13 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:29 am | Sunset: 4:29 pm | 9 hours & 59 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:43 am & 1:14 pm | Low tide at 6:08 am & 8:22 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 6.8 days, 43% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

La Forge – Honky Tonk Knights from 7 pm to 9 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm

The Reef – Family Jam Band from 8 pm to 11 pm

City & Government

