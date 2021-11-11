Honoring our Veterans
Plus: Open-road tolling lanes on Pell Bridge expanded to two lanes in each direction beginning today
Good Morning,
Today is Thursday, November 11 - Veterans Day. It will be mostly sunny today, with a high near 58°.
⚓️ The City of Newport will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony today at 11 am outside City Hall. The guest speaker will be Professor Richard James Norton, Ph. D. Cmdr., U.S. Navy, retired. The event is hosted by the American Legion, Post No. 7, and the Newport Veterans of Foreign Wars, Conover-Leary Post No. 406.
⚓️ In Middletown, The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4487 Gilbert-Burton will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at Paradise Valley Park to mark the contributions and efforts of all those who've served in the armed forces, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
⚓️ In Portsmouth, The American Legion Post 18 Veterans Day Celebration will take place at the Portsmouth Town Hall beginning at 9 am, followed by a parade starting at Teddy’s Beach and proceeding down Park Avenue. The Town of Portsmouth also has a virtual Veterans Honor Roll. From any internet device, you can view the Town of Portsmouth's virtual Veterans' Honor Roll.
⚓️ Reminder: Today is the day that open-road tolling lanes at the center of the Pell Bridge toll plaza will be expanded to two lanes in each direction, and the extreme outside lanes will then be closed. Read More - Open-road tolling lanes on Pell Bridge will be expanded to two lanes in each direction beginning Nov. 11
⚓️ Did You Know: What’s Up Newp runs mostly on reader support. If you appreciate what we do, enjoy our content, and/or find the information we provide valuable, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter. Every dollar helps us do what we do.
⚓️ A prospective medical marijuana dispensary in Newport has dropped its appeal before the R.I. Department of Business Regulation, which could allow a lottery to move forward to award a license in a region stretching from Pawtucket through the East Bay to Aquidneck Island. WPRI with the full story - Prospective Newport dispensary drops appeal after delaying RI cannabis lottery
⚓️ More headlines…
Autoweek - The Nick Begovich Collection Goes on Display at Newport’s Audrain Museum
General Assembly - Property tax exemption to veterans who served during the Cold War signed into law
NAVSEA - Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks, RI congressional delegates visit NUWC Division Newport
RI.Gov - Newport and Providence Each Obtain $42,500 Grants Aimed at Strengthening Tree Canopies and Resilience, Reducing Carbon Footprint and Urban Heat Islands
SalveToday - Remembering Veterans Day, Catherine McAuley with celebration on Nov. 11
URI - URI joins regional Blue Tech partners for MITRE lab groundbreaking and formation of regional maritime technology coalition
WPRI - ‘Maybe I could have stopped this’: Newport man claims he was abused by former RI priest
⚓️ Your Opinion: Newport Restaurant Week continues through Sunday throughout Newport and Bristol counties. What Restaurant Week deal/menu have you enjoyed the most? What are you most looking forward to trying in the next couple of days? Comment below and share with us all.
The Latest on What’s Up Newp
What’s Up This Weekend: Hoods Up Weekend, Aquidneck 10k, Newport Restaurant Week, and more
Museum of Newport Irish History to host talk, “Cheers to Eire: The Political Life of J. Howard McGrath”
Opinion: Aquidneck Land Trust is not at odds with development per se
Singer-Songwriter Laney Jones coming to Newport’s Channing Church November 20th
FirstWorks presenting Johnny Gandelsman’s “This is America” December 5th
Volunteers turn out to clean up Butts Hill Fort
First Attested Black Mutual Aid Society in Nation Was Formed in Newport on November 10, 1780
Open-road tolling lanes on Pell Bridge will be expanded to two lanes in each direction beginning Nov. 11
Opinion: The U.S. must step up and lead
Recent Local Obituaries
Popular on What’s Up Newp Right Now
Concert Recap and Photos: Dave Matthews Band at Mohegan Sun (November 8, 2021)
Beach Road Weekend adds second wave of headliners - Emmylou Harris, Caamp, Guster and Lucinda
What’s Up Today
Weather Forecast
Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tonight -A chance of showers, mainly after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind 8 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tomorrow - Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 64. Windy, with a south wind of 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tomorrow Night - Showers likely, mainly before 10 pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 48. South wind 6 to 16 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Gale Watch in effect from November 12, 07:00 AM EST until November 12, 07:00 PM EST
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SE 5 to 7 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - ESE wind 7 to 10 kt increasing to 10 to 13 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:29 am | Sunset: 4:29 pm | 9 hours & 59 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:43 am & 1:14 pm | Low tide at 6:08 am & 8:22 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 6.8 days, 43% lighting.
Things To Do
Festive Igloo Pop-Up at Gurney’s
11 am - Veterans Day Ceremony outside Newport City Hall
6 pm to 7:30 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
La Forge – Honky Tonk Knights from 7 pm to 9 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm
The Reef – Family Jam Band from 8 pm to 11 pm
City & Government
6 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board
6:30 pm – Tiverton Harbor Commission
We’ll See You Out There
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.