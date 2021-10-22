Holidays at the Newport Mansions returning to The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms

Good Morning,

⚓️ There will be more lights, more trees, and more festive outdoor decorations as Holidays at the Newport Mansions returns to The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms, starting November 20.

For the second year in a row, “Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland” will illuminate the historic landscape with thousands of lights in a variety of colors. The Preservation Society says that this outdoor attraction has been significantly expanded to include the southern portion of the property, allowing visitors to stroll along a winding path while enjoying holiday music and displays like the Peppermint Woods, Gnome Knoll, Snow People Corner, and Glowing Grove, among others.

A total of 28 Christmas trees will glow in various places throughout The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms, featuring ornate, themed decorations that reflect the room where they are located.

Full Story - Holidays at the Newport Mansions returns to The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms starting November 20

⚓️Our Six Picks fall guide continues this week, this time around WUN’s Ken Abrams heads for Pumpkin Beer.

Full Story - “Six Picks” Pumpkin Ale – It’s the time of the season

If you’ve missed Ken’s other fall festivities, check them out now below;

⚓️ You're Invited: Join local historian Lew Keen for a walking tour of Newport's historic Common Burying Ground and Island Cemetery on Saturday, October 23 from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm. Charter Books will have copies of Lew's A GUIDE TO HISTORIC BURIAL GROUNDS IN NEWPORT for sale at the entrance to Island Cemetery. A portion of all book sales will be donated to the Friends of Island Cemetery Newport toward their landscaping and preservation efforts. More Info

⚓️ The City of Newport is trying to address the issue of short-term rentals and the impact they have on the city’s neighborhoods and housing affordability. But local officials say illicit rentals pose a significant challenge.

The Public’s Radio with the story - Newport begins to tackle short-term rentals, as many properties operate under the radar

⚓️ Meanwhile, Newport has been named one of the 2021 Top 100 Best Places to Live by Livability.com, “outpacing more than 1,000 cities with populations between 20,000 and 1 million in this data-driven ranking”. While Newport ranked #72, Providence came in at #65 and Warwick at #67. The top spot (#1) was Madison, Wisconsin. Anchorage, Alaska held on to #100.

⚓️ Save The Date: The Newport Illuminated Boat Parade returns on November 26 with its dazzling display of nautical holiday spirit along the Newport waterfront.

