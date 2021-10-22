Holidays at the Newport Mansions returning to The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms
Plus: “Six Picks” Pumpkin Ale – It’s the time of the season
Good Morning,
⚓️ There will be more lights, more trees, and more festive outdoor decorations as Holidays at the Newport Mansions returns to The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms, starting November 20.
For the second year in a row, “Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland” will illuminate the historic landscape with thousands of lights in a variety of colors. The Preservation Society says that this outdoor attraction has been significantly expanded to include the southern portion of the property, allowing visitors to stroll along a winding path while enjoying holiday music and displays like the Peppermint Woods, Gnome Knoll, Snow People Corner, and Glowing Grove, among others.
A total of 28 Christmas trees will glow in various places throughout The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms, featuring ornate, themed decorations that reflect the room where they are located.
Full Story - Holidays at the Newport Mansions returns to The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms starting November 20
⚓️Our Six Picks fall guide continues this week, this time around WUN’s Ken Abrams heads for Pumpkin Beer.
Full Story - “Six Picks” Pumpkin Ale – It’s the time of the season
If you’ve missed Ken’s other fall festivities, check them out now below;
“Six Picks” Halloween Frights! Scary attractions around RI this season
Get Lost! “Six Picks” Corn Mazes in Newport County and Beyond
Apple Picking Season has arrived! “Six Picks” Orchards in Newport County and beyond
⚓️ You're Invited: Join local historian Lew Keen for a walking tour of Newport's historic Common Burying Ground and Island Cemetery on Saturday, October 23 from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm. Charter Books will have copies of Lew's A GUIDE TO HISTORIC BURIAL GROUNDS IN NEWPORT for sale at the entrance to Island Cemetery. A portion of all book sales will be donated to the Friends of Island Cemetery Newport toward their landscaping and preservation efforts. More Info
⚓️ The City of Newport is trying to address the issue of short-term rentals and the impact they have on the city’s neighborhoods and housing affordability. But local officials say illicit rentals pose a significant challenge.
The Public’s Radio with the story - Newport begins to tackle short-term rentals, as many properties operate under the radar
⚓️ Meanwhile, Newport has been named one of the 2021 Top 100 Best Places to Live by Livability.com, “outpacing more than 1,000 cities with populations between 20,000 and 1 million in this data-driven ranking”. While Newport ranked #72, Providence came in at #65 and Warwick at #67. The top spot (#1) was Madison, Wisconsin. Anchorage, Alaska held on to #100.
⚓️ Save The Date: The Newport Illuminated Boat Parade returns on November 26 with its dazzling display of nautical holiday spirit along the Newport waterfront.
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
“Six Picks” Pumpkin Ale – It’s the time of the season
Holidays at the Newport Mansions returns to The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms starting November 20
Oakland Forest in Portsmouth will be inducted into the national Old-Growth Forest Network
Stop & Shop to hold a one-day career fair at all 27 Rhode Island locations
RI Music Educators call on state, school districts to fund music & arts education
Wilbury Theatre Group launches Pay-What-You-Can ticket structure for all performances
BankNewport donates Halloween Treat Bags to support Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center’s “Food 2 Friends” Program
Local news, delivered. Never a paywall. Your support keeps us going.
Recent Local Obituaries
Popular on What’s Up Newp Right Now
Carpionato now projects starting North End project in early 2023
Holidays at the Newport Mansions returns to The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms starting November 20
What’s Up Today
Weather Forecast
Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph.
Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north after midnight.
Tomorrow - Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind around 7 mph.
Tomorrow Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 8 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - SW wind 10 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - WSW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming NNW after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 64°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:05 am | Sunset: 5:53 pm | 10 hours & 47 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:33 am & 9:54 pm | Low tide at 2:24 am & 3:15 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 15.9 days, 98% lighting.
Things To Do
12 pm to 6 pm – Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch open
12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
3 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
4 pm to 7 pm – Enchanted Hour in the Mansion at The Vanderbilt
5 pm – Grimm’s Fairy Trail presented by Newport Children’s Theatre
7:30 pm – Festival Ballet Providence presents “Continuing Points”
7:30 pm – Silver Scream Horror Hike presented by Newport Children’s Theatre
8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Blue Anchor Grill – Gary Farias from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
Narragansett Cafe – The Manatees from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Take It To The Bridg at 9 pm
One Pelham East – Live music 8 pm to 11 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef – Dee Jayne Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos from 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Nothing scheduled.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.