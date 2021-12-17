Holiday Sweet Tooth Pop-Up; Best local spots for last-minute holiday shopping; Pet of the week

Good Morning,

Today is Friday, December 17.

🚜 Aquidneck Land Trust has purchased the 12-acre Rego Farmland in Portsmouth.

📰 A Newport woman has been arrested in the incident involving the two dogs that were found abandoned in Portsmouth.

🛍️ Need some last-minute holiday shopping ideas that support local businesses? We’ve got you covered with some best local spots for last-minute holiday shopping.

🏠 On the market for a new home? Check out these 7 open houses in Newport County this weekend.

✍️ The Newport MFA program at Salve Regina is offering a Newport MFA Workshop, where writers of fiction and nonfiction are invited for a virtual weekend of writing critiques, craft talks and readings in the presence of best-selling authors.

🍪 Your childhood dream has come true – dessert as the main course! Join Newport Vineyards today between 12 pm - 6 pm for a Holiday Sweet Tooth Pop-Up, a dessert-only menu paired with their dessert wines and specialty cocktails! See Menu/Make Reservations

“Holiday Sweet Tooth” menu at Newport Vineyards today will feature special desserts by their talented Pastry Team and a fun beverage menu to pair!

The Latest on COVID-19 in Rhode Island

What’s Up Out There Today

Weather

Today - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tomorrow - Sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tomorrow Night - A chance of rain, mainly after 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from December 16, 12:00 AM EST until December 17, 07:00 AM EST

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SSE wind 8 to 11 kt becoming S after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 kt. Showers likely, mainly before 2 am. Patchy fog between 11 pm and 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 51°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:05 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours & 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:51 am & 6:08 pm | Low tide at 11:48 am & 11:11 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 11.9 days, 91% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm

Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Farm Dog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef – Randy Robbins and friends from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 9:30 pm

City & Government

MVYRADIO

