Holiday Sweet Tooth Pop-Up; Best local spots for last-minute holiday shopping; Pet of the week
7 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend (Dec. 18 -19)
🚜 Aquidneck Land Trust has purchased the 12-acre Rego Farmland in Portsmouth.
📰 A Newport woman has been arrested in the incident involving the two dogs that were found abandoned in Portsmouth.
🛍️ Need some last-minute holiday shopping ideas that support local businesses? We’ve got you covered with some best local spots for last-minute holiday shopping.
🏠 On the market for a new home? Check out these 7 open houses in Newport County this weekend.
✍️ The Newport MFA program at Salve Regina is offering a Newport MFA Workshop, where writers of fiction and nonfiction are invited for a virtual weekend of writing critiques, craft talks and readings in the presence of best-selling authors.
🍪 Your childhood dream has come true – dessert as the main course! Join Newport Vineyards today between 12 pm - 6 pm for a Holiday Sweet Tooth Pop-Up, a dessert-only menu paired with their dessert wines and specialty cocktails! See Menu/Make Reservations
FirstWorks to present cross-cultural music icon Angélique Kidjo at The Vets February 13
Aquidneck Land Trust purchases and conserves 12-acre Rego farmland in Portsmouth
What’s Up This Weekend: Brunch with Santa, Cruise with Santa, A Rough Point Holiday, and more
Restaurants, escape rooms, and other businesses for sale in Rhode Island
Airbnb hails ‘ownership economy’ in roundtable with Secretary Raimondo, says R.I. hosts have earned $210 million since 2010
KoRn coming to The Dunk – First concert in two years scheduled for March 16, 2022
Arrest made in case involving two abandoned dogs in Portsmouth

Best local spots for last-minute holiday shopping
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Stella

'La Sanctuaire' estate on Ridge Road in Newport sells for $13.97 million
Video: Governor McKee, RIDOH announce actions to address an increase in COVID-19 cases
The Latest on COVID-19 in Rhode Island
What’s Up Out There Today
Weather
Today - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tomorrow - Sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tomorrow Night - A chance of rain, mainly after 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI
Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisory in effect from December 16, 12:00 AM EST until December 17, 07:00 AM EST
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - SSE wind 8 to 11 kt becoming S after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 kt. Showers likely, mainly before 2 am. Patchy fog between 11 pm and 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 51°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:05 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours & 11 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:51 am & 6:08 pm | Low tide at 11:48 am & 11:11 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 11.9 days, 91% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 5 pm – AAA Discount Weekend at Newport Car Museum
1 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Jamestown
12 pm to 6 pm – Holiday Sweet Tooth Pop-Up at Newport Vineyards
12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Newport
2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
4 pm – Holiday Lantern Tours with the Newport Historical Society
4 pm to 7 pm – Enchanted Hour in the Mansion at The Vanderbilt
4 pm to 8 pm – Holiday Pop-up Market at Innovate Newport
4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – S’more Holiday Cheer at Castle Hill Inn
5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
6 pm – The Art of Wine: Italian Reds Edition at The Huddle
7:30 pm – Festival Ballet Providence Presents The Nutcracker at The Veterans Memorial Auditorium
8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
Narragansett Cafe – Farm Dog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef – Randy Robbins and friends from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 9:30 pm
