Good Morning,

⚓️ The sets have been built and filming has begun on the Hocus Pocus 2 in Rhode Island.

The Rhode Island Film & TV Office announced on Tuesday that the Disney+ sequel to the beloved 1993 film, Hocus Pocus, began filming in Rhode Island on October 18, 2021, and will continue until the end of the year. The highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 is set for a 2022 debut.

Full Story - Hocus Pocus 2 begins filming in Rhode Island

⚓️ Yesterday, in a letter to the Trustees of the New York Yacht Club, the Flag Officers of the Club announced the Club was pausing its pursuit of the America’s Cup.

Full Story - New York Yacht Club pauses challenge for 37th America’s Cup

⚓️ 24 homes sold across Newport County last week. Have a look at what sold in your neighborhood.

Full Story - What Sold: 24 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Oct. 11 – 15)

⚓️ A new outright record was set on Tuesday for the Around Jamestown Record, a perpetual all-out record for sailing around Conanicut Island.

Full Story - Foiling Kiteboarder slashes 1 minute and 14 seconds off Around Jamestown Record

⚓️ Newport Classical, which recently changed its name from Newport Music Festival, announced this week that they will host two holiday programs this December - Newport Classical Holiday with Ensemble Altera at Emmanuel Church Chapel More info at newportclassical.org

⚓️ Sen. Louis P. DiPalma, in conjunction with Congressman James R. Langevin, will be holding the fifth annual Cyber Hygiene Event on Thursday at 7 pm. The purpose of the event is to provide the public with an increased awareness of the various cyber exploitations and practical steps to protect one’s self, family, identity, and data from cyberattacks. The event is free and open to the public. More details

⚓️Mainstage, Salve theatre program’s official performing company, will be offering its first public performance since the start of the pandemic. Mainstage will be putting on “Spoon River Anthology,” which will run Thursday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 23, at 8 p.m. All members of Salve Regina’s community, as well as the public, are invited to attend. More details

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight - Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. West wind around 6 mph.

Tomorrow - Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tomorrow Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 14 to 16 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - WNW wind 8 to 10 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:03 am | Sunset: 5:56 pm | 10 hours & 53 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:19 am & 8:38 pm | Low tide at 1:18 am & 2:02 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 14.1 days, 100% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Teton Gravity Presents Stoke The Fire at 6 pm

City & Government

