Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.

Newport Winter Festival, Newport Burger Bender, Oscar Shorts, and more.

Marielle Kraft, Tom Rush, and The Guess Who play this weekend

President’s Day Weekend is upon us and the continued warmer-than-normal weather means it’s time to get out and enjoy! Here are a few of the best events happening around the region this weekend.

More from What’sUpNewp

Rhode Island General Assembly Advances Legislation to Improve Education, Public Safety, and Healthcare

The Newport, Rhode Island-based team discovered the damage when the boat was lifted from the water after arriving in Cape Town for the completion of the second leg.

The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

Social Service and Community Organizations Serving Tiverton and Newport County Will Be Highlighted at this Free Family Event

From Showers to Sunshine: A Weekend of Weather Whiplash

Today, U.S. Senators Jack Reed, Sheldon Whitehouse, and Congressmen David Cicilline, and Seth Magaziner announced $4,567,585.84 in new federal funding for three local fire departments across Rhode Island.

Newport-based Siren Marine has introduced Siren Trident, an industry-first IoT software for marine engine maintenance and system compatibility.

Race Committee approves 11th Hour Racing Team’s request to replace its seriously damaged foils.

Oliver Hazard Perry Rhode Island was honored last week at Tall Ships America’s 50th Annual Conference on Sail Training and Sea Education when its Perry Corps program was named Sail Training Program of the Year for 2022.

From features in national parks to regional quirks, Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the strangest natural phenomena in the U.S.

“Forget the U.S. hockey team knocking off the mighty Soviets at the 1980 Winter Olympics. That shocking upset doesn’t come close to the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl against all imaginary odds”.

Test your reading with a weekly quiz drawn from some of our favorite stories. Questions this week on UFOs, Israel, Turkey and something Americans eat a whole lot of.

Read All The Latest Headlines

Recent Local Obituaries