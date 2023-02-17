Here's who's hiring in the Newport area right now | 'Six Picks' Events & Music | What's Up this weekend
Plus: From prescription drug costs to peanut butter cups: Highlights from Rhode Island General Assembly’s Week in Review
Now Hiring: 90+ job opportunities available right now in the Newport area
Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.
What’s Up This Weekend: Feb. 16 – 19
Newport Winter Festival, Newport Burger Bender, Oscar Shorts, and more.
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Feb. 17-19)
Marielle Kraft, Tom Rush, and The Guess Who play this weekend
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (Feb. 17-20)
President’s Day Weekend is upon us and the continued warmer-than-normal weather means it’s time to get out and enjoy! Here are a few of the best events happening around the region this weekend.
From prescription drug costs to peanut butter cups: Highlights from Rhode Island General Assembly’s Week in Review
Rhode Island General Assembly Advances Legislation to Improve Education, Public Safety, and Healthcare
American around-the-world sailboat can replace damaged foils
The Newport, Rhode Island-based team discovered the damage when the boat was lifted from the water after arriving in Cape Town for the completion of the second leg.
Weekly Rhode Island Road Construction Report: Feb. 18 – 25
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).
Community Outreach Event to be held at Sandywoods on March 13
Social Service and Community Organizations Serving Tiverton and Newport County Will Be Highlighted at this Free Family Event
Presidents Day Weekend Weather Forecast
From Showers to Sunshine: A Weekend of Weather Whiplash
Cumberland, Cranston, and Narragansett Fire Departments awarded $4.5 million in federal grants to enhance public safety
Today, U.S. Senators Jack Reed, Sheldon Whitehouse, and Congressmen David Cicilline, and Seth Magaziner announced $4,567,585.84 in new federal funding for three local fire departments across Rhode Island.
Siren Marine introduces Siren Trident, an industry-first IoT software for marine maintenance and compatibility
Newport-based Siren Marine has introduced Siren Trident, an industry-first IoT software for marine engine maintenance and system compatibility.
Race Committee approves replacement of 11th Hour Racing Team’s seriously damaged foils
Race Committee approves 11th Hour Racing Team’s request to replace its seriously damaged foils.
OHPRI’s Perry Corps named Sail Training Program of the Year; Bart Dunbar Receives Lifetime Achievement Award
Oliver Hazard Perry Rhode Island was honored last week at Tall Ships America’s 50th Annual Conference on Sail Training and Sea Education when its Perry Corps program was named Sail Training Program of the Year for 2022.
20 of the strangest natural phenomena in America
From features in national parks to regional quirks, Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the strangest natural phenomena in the U.S.
Column: Take that, all you imaginary haters!
“Forget the U.S. hockey team knocking off the mighty Soviets at the 1980 Winter Olympics. That shocking upset doesn’t come close to the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl against all imaginary odds”.
The Conversation U.S. weekly news quiz
Test your reading with a weekly quiz drawn from some of our favorite stories. Questions this week on UFOs, Israel, Turkey and something Americans eat a whole lot of.