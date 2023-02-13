Newport Winter Festival, Newport Burger Bender, Oscar Shorts, and more.

Winter Festival includes dozens of events beginning Friday, February 17

Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route and the Battle of Rhode Island Association fund Dr. Robert Selig’s translation of Comte de Rochambeau’s Orderly Book

Rep. Marvin L. Abney, Chairman of the House Finance Committee, has been named to the National Council of State Legislatures (NCSL) Foundation Board of Directors.

Jacob Jasinski of The Chanler at Cliff Walk named a “Chef of the Year” in the “Hotel” Category at the RI Hospitality Association’s 32nd Annual Stars of the Industry Awards Ceremony

The Council may also discuss at the conclusion of the interview how they may vote on applicants seeking an appointment to the above boards or commissions at a regularly scheduled Council meeting at which a vote to appoint an applicant is considered.

Linus Ullmark moved to the Boston area in the summer of 2021 with his wife, their two young children and their dogs after signing with the Bruins. Settling in with his new team didn’t happen right away.

Two new shows have been added to the 2023 Summer Concert Series at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA. Kip Moore returns to the Indian Ranch stage on Sunday, June 11, 2023 and Yachtley Crew makes their debut on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, February 18 at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com.

In addition to collecting brand new, unopened socks and underwear for adults of all sizes and genders, the Coat Exchange is partnering with local nonprofit Red.Lined Period to collect menstrual products.

Providence location to remain open

January 27, 1945 – February 8, 2023