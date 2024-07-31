Help keep local independent journalism thriving in Newport!
Support Local Journalism - Donate to What's Up Newp Today!
I hope this email finds you well. My name is Ryan Belmore, and I'm the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp, a local independent online news publisher in Newport, Rhode Island, since 2012.
We're currently running a campaign to raise $5,000 to support our mission of providing timely news, local stories, and award-winning journalism to the Newport community. Your one-time or recurring donation, no matter how big or small, will make a big difference in helping us continue our work.
As a local independent news publisher, we play a vital role in keeping our community informed and engaged. We provide a platform for local voices to be heard, hold those in power accountable, and ensure that important issues are not overlooked.
Your donation will help us continue our work and expand our reach. We're committed to providing our readers with the highest quality journalism, and your support will help us achieve that goal.
Please consider donating to What'sUpNewp today. Your support means the world to us, and we look forward to continuing to serve our community for many years to come.
Become a recurring monthly Supporter today or make a one-time contribution!
Thank you for your time and consideration.
Sincerely,
Ryan Belmore
The Latest from What’sUpNewp
Newport Police share traffic management plan for Newport Jazz Festival weekend
Newport Police Department implements traffic managment plan to enhance Newport Jazz Festival experience.
NIMFest will celebrate Jazz at King Park on August 4
The NIMFest Concert Series will celebrate Jazz on Sunday, August 4, with performances by the John McKenna Quartet and Bill Killian.
Park Theatre to host Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro
Tickets go on sale August 2 for the October 5 performance
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: July 30 – 31
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 30 through 7 am on July 31, 2024.
Offshore wind farms connected by an underwater power grid for transmission could revolutionize how the East Coast gets its electricity
A big roadblock to offshore wind power is getting approval for onshore transmission lines. But what if there were fewer connection points, and power could flow both ways? Plans are underway.
Recall of Boar’s Head Deli Meats expanded
Discard affected products and clean surfaces
“Six Picks” Newport Jazz Edition – Don’t miss these sets at the historic festival this weekend
Annual festival celebrates is 70th anniversary beginning Friday, August 2
Newport Hospital earns advanced certification for joint replacements
Total Joint Center recognized for exceptional care, safety, and quality
Inaugural Newport Design Week was a glorious tribute to Newport’s enchanting architecture
Newport Design Week brought some of the most famous names in design to the City by the Sea
Isaac Bell House opens for guide-led tours on the weekend after extensive restoration work
Our review of the guide-led tour of Preservation Society’s Isaac Bell House
Rhode Island’s economy continues largely positive trend according to key economic indicators in Q2 2024
Notably strong increases in labor force participation and employed Rhode Islanders, while unemployment ticks up, and Rhode Island-based job growth is flat
Polanco, Moore lead Mariners to 10-6 win over Red Sox
Jorge Polanco homered in the fourth inning and added an RBI double in the sixth, Dylan Moore drove in three with a bases-loaded double in a five-run fifth, and the Mariners beat the Boston Red Sox 10-6 on Tuesday night.
Gulls end the regular season on a high note with a win over Schooners
In the final regular season game for the Gulls, they were tasked with ending the season on a high note in a 7 inning game against the Mystic Schooners.
Newport Restaurant Group celebrates Farm Fresh Rhode Island’s 20th Birthday with a ‘Fruits from the Field’ Fundraiser
From August 1st through August 31st, NRG restaurants Avvio, Bar ‘Cino (Newport), and Waterman Grille (Providence), will offer a special, locally-grown tomato dish using produce from Farm Fresh and Greenview Farms, and will donate $2.00 from each dish sold to Farm Fresh.
Preservation Society honors five with Antiquarian and Laurel Awards
The Preservation Society of Newport County honored five individuals for their outstanding contributions to the organization’s success during its Annual Meeting on June 13 at The Elms.
Comedian Juston McKinney coming to The JPT on November 2
Juston has multiple appearances on “The Tonight Show”, one-hour specials on “Comedy Central” and “Amazon Prime”, including “Parentally Challenged” and “On Mid-Life Support.
RIDOH recommends closing swimming areas in Warwick, Bristol, Warren, and Portsmouth
These closures are due to high bacteria counts.
Obituary: Michael Burns
July 9, 1955 — July 29, 2024
Portsmouth author explores grief and transformation in ‘Leah Is A Dragonfly Now’
“Leah Is A Dragonfly Now” tells the story of Celine’s journey after her best friend’s tragic death
Exploring 2024-25 vision with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain on Wednesday videocast
Superintendent of Schools Colleen Burns Jermain joins WhatsUpNewp for her monthly videocast tomorrow (July 31) at 1:30 p.m. And there’s no shortage of subjects to address.
What’s Up Interview: Folk Festival artists Steve Poltz and John Craigie reflect on their Newport Folk Festival experience
While his performance at the Harbor Stage drew a large crowd, Craigie was surprised by the turnout at the smaller Foundation Stage he played with Poltz on Sunday.
Middletown Rotary Club to host 29th Annual Steakout
Fundraiser to support community initiatives
Team from United Congregational Church returns after an impactful mission trip
Ranging in ages from teens to senior citizens, the participants went to serve and returned enriched by the people and connections.
Deer permits go on sale, and Summer Deer Survey opens on August 1
Permits go on sale Thursday, August 1
Metallica returns to Gillette Stadium this weekend
Important ticketholder information for Metallica’s return to Gillette Stadium