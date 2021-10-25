Heart & Sole Walk for Animals a resounding success at Fort Adams

Good Morning,

⚓️ It was a beautiful day yesterday at Fort Adams for Potter League’s Heart & Sole Walk For Animals. Approximately 500 people, and their pups, showed up for the event, raising more than $95,000. Thanks to the Potter League for inviting me once again to emcee the fun.

⚓️ Been considering watching Dune? WUN’s Thom Cahir has a review of the film for you - What’s Up at the Movies: We Review “Dune”

⚓️ The Museum of Newport Irish History will host the second talk in its 20th Annual Michael F. Crowley Lecture Series, this evening at 6 pm virtually.

Dr. Margaret Lynch-Brennan and Ms. Leslie B. Jones will present a talk entitled, ”The Irish Bridget: Irish Immigrant Women in Domestic Service in America, 1840-1930 With Spotlight on Irish Servants of the Newport Mansions.”

Full Story - Irish immigrant women in domestic service topic of upcoming lecture

⚓️ The Newport Art Museum will present “Newport: The City as a Work of Art” Lecture Series with Architectural Historian John R. Tschirch. The series of lectures will take place at the Newport Art Museum on four consecutive Tuesday evenings beginning Tuesday, October 26 and ending November 16.

Full Story - Newport Art Museum to present “Newport: The City as a Work of Art” lecture series with John R. Tschirch

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

High Wind Watch in effect from October 26, 08:00 AM EDT until October 27, 02:00 PM EDT

Flood Watch in effect from October 26, 02:00 AM EDT until October 27, 08:00 PM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - Rain, mainly before 9am. Patchy fog before 9am. High near 65. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight - Rain likely, mainly after 8pm. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tomorrow - Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Patchy fog before 4pm, then patchy fog after 5pm. High near 65. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tomorrow Night - Rain before 8pm, then showers after 8pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 51. Windy, with a northeast wind 25 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Marine Forecast

Storm Watch in effect from October 26, 08:00 AM EDT until October 27, 02:00 PM EDT

Today - SE wind 7 to 10 kt becoming SSW in the afternoon. Rain, mainly before 11am. Patchy fog before 9am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NE wind 6 to 9 kt. Rain likely, mainly after 8pm. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 63°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:09 am | Sunset: 5:49 pm | 10 hours & 40 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:22 am & 11:57 pm | Low tide at 4:17 am & 5:07 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 18.6 days, 84% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center - Hocus Pocus at 7:30 pm

City & Government

