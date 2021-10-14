Gubernatorial race shaping up to be an Ivy League competition

Good Morning,

⚓️ The Ivy League will be on full display in Rhode Island’s Democratic gubernatorial primary election – Brown, Harvard, Princeton, Columbia, Yale.

This week’s announcement by Helena Foulkes, a former CVS top executive and former CEO of the parent company of Saks’ 5th Avenue assured this to be among the most elite group of candidates to run for the governorship in years.

WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more on Foulkes and the gubernatorial race.

⚓️ Broadway is back in Providence, and Providence seems pretty happy about it.

This week, the Providence Performing Arts Center is hosting its first Broadway tour in 19 months. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL officially opened to a very full house Tuesday night.

WUN’s Frank O’Donnell was there and offers up this theater review.

⚓️ Smithfield native Sarah Potenza continues her long road to stardom. From humble beginnings singing in the school choir at Smithfield High School, Potenza has shined bright on hit TV shows including “NBC’s The Voice” and most recently, “America’s Got Talent.”

WUN’s Ken Abrams spoke with the Nashville-based singer-songwriter recently by phone as she prepared for her upcoming tour, her first in almost two years. She’ll be playing The Met in Pawtucket, along with fellow singer Katie Kaden.

⚓️ The National Sailing Hall Of Fame will induct their Class of 2021 during a ceremony at the renovated Armory Building in Newport on Saturday. Hall of Fame Inductees Gary Jobson and Tom Whidden will be hosting a book signing on Friday from 4:45 pm to 5:30 pm at the North Sails Store on Bannister’s Wharf. Jobson will be signing Legends of American Sailing and Tom will be signing The Art and Science of Sails.

⚓️ Effective today, all teachers and staff members at Newport Public Schools are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. WPRI with the story.

⚓️ Governor Dan McKee and Rhode Island Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, M.D., M.P.H. today at 2 pm will provide a COVID-19 update at the Providence Children’s Museum. The update will preview the State’s vaccination strategy for ages 5-11. Watch it live on Governor McKee’s Facebook Page.

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

Gubernatorial race shaping up to be an Ivy League competition

Theater Review: Broadway returns to RI – “Pretty Woman” a hit at PPAC

What’s Up Interview: Catching up with Sarah Potenza – Playing The Met Oct. 23

Touro Synagogue closes for the season on October 18

Living history event will explore life at Butts Hill Fort during the Revolution

Water main flushing to take place across Aquidneck Island

Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus forum to ask: Retreat from rising sea, or raise buildings?

Citizens Bank Pell Bridge Run returns on Sunday

Neil Young tribute band Forever Young plans 15th Anniversary Concert

What’s Up This Week: Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival, Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival, and more

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Tomorrow - Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NNW around 6 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:56 am | Sunset: 6:05 pm | 11 hours & 9 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:02 am & 3:37 pm | Low tide at 9:29 am & 10:48 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 8.2 days, 59% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Poltergeist Party at 6:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Final Set

Newport Blues Cafe – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go at 8 pm

Pour Judgement – Mel at 10 pm

City & Government

