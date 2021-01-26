Governor Raimondo takes next step in becoming Commerce Secretary; 90+ job opportunities available right now; What's Up Newp moves newsletters to Substack

Good Evening,

What’s Up Newp now on Substack

In an ongoing attempt to improve the user experience with our readers and supporters, What’s Up Newp today announces that we have joined Substack.

What’s Up Newp intends to use Substack to publish our popular daily newsletter, What’s Up in Newport Today, and to connect in new ways with our supporters and readers. Read all about this here.

In late February we’ll take the next big step in catching up to 2021 with a brand new professional website. Stay tuned for more info there.

Yes, we’re growing up right before your eyes.

Reminder/Introduction

I’m Ryan Belmore, Owner & Publisher of What’s Up Newp, and I love hearing from readers! Replying to this email lands you in my personal inbox. What’s Up Newp newsletters are here to serve as a conversation between neighbors, so don't be shy to tell me what you'd like to see in future newsletters or on whatsupnewp.com.

Survey

As we’ve mentioned, we’re not bots and we want to make sure that we’re making the most of your time and attention. What’s Up Newp has recently landed in your inboxes twice per day - at 7 am with What’s Up In Newport Today and around 5 pm with a quick look at the headlines from the day.

Here are three options, hit reply and let us know what you prefer

Option A) What’s Up In Newport Today (includes weather, things to do, latest headlines, etc) every day at 7 am and What’s Up Newp Daily Recap (quick recap of all the latest headlines) every weekday at 5 pm.

B) What’s Up In Newport Today every day at 7 am (7 days a week)

C) What’s Up In Newport Today daily at 7 am (5 - 6 days a week / Saturday and/or Sunday off).

Hit reply and let us know. Also, feel free to provide any other feedback (we should send less often, we should send later, we should send earlier, etc).

Governor Raimondo’s Big Day

Governor Gina Raimondo was vetted by the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee earlier today. With a vote, the committee would send Raimondo’s nomination to the Senate floor. Here are three local stories with more background and information.

Secretary of Commerce Nominee Gina Raimondo’s Opening Statement

COVID-19 in Rhode Island (as of Jan. 26)

What’s Up Newp is committed to being your award-winning, locally owned, independent news source. Thanks for sticking with us, and for your support, as we take a few steps to improve what we do.

