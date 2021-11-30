Giving Tuesday: Today's a great day to support your favorite local nonprofit organization
What’s Up This Week? Pulp Fiction, Christmas In Newport, Bowen’s Wharf Christmas Tree Lighting, and more
Good Morning,
Today is Tuesday, November 30.
⚓️ Today is Giving Tuesday, an opportunity for people around the world to come together through generosity in all its forms by sharing acts of kindness and giving their voice, time, money, goods, and advocacy to support communities and causes.
Many nonprofit organizations will have Giving Tuesday campaigns today - some will be looking to make matching gift goals, while almost all will be seeking donations to support the critical mission that they serve in our communities. We have such amazing nonprofit organizations in our area, today we encourage you to support the one(s) you can in the best way you can - time, talent, or monetarily.
Who will you support and why today? Comment below.
⚓️ Fall Supporter Drive: 156 of you have stepped up and joined our supporter crew over the last 7 days, thank you! Your support helps keep our local, independent news organization going and growing. If you find value in what we do, please consider supporting us with a contribution.
⚓️ What’s Up This Week? Pulp Fiction, Christmas In Newport, Bowen’s Wharf Christmas Tree Lighting, and more. Get the full run down here.
⚓️Have a look at what sold in your neighborhood between November 22 - 26.
⚓️ Reminder: WUN & the JPT will be hosting a special screening of Pulp Fiction this evening. Doors open at 6:30 pm with live music by The Teledynes. Film begins at 7:30 pm.
⚓️ Portsmouth Police are investigating after two dogs were found lying on the side of the road Thanksgiving morning. WPRI with more.
The Latest on WUN
What’s Up This Week: Pulp Fiction, Christmas In Newport, Bowen’s Wharf Christmas Tree Lighting, and more
Check out what real estate sold in Newport County last week: Nov. 22 – 26
Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County and the Lobster Bar team up for the 3rd Annual Turkey Dinner
Opinion: Let’s pay community service providers
Rhode Island nonprofits on the frontline of responding to COVID-19 can apply for $4.5 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Funding
What’s Up Interview: Hubby Jenkins coming to Common Fence Point December 4
Popular On WUN Right Now
Jay Leno surprises Bit Players audience with a 30-minute set of stand-up comedy
What's Up This Week: Pulp Fiction, Christmas In Newport, Bowen's Wharf Christmas Tree Lighting, and more
Opinion: Bishop's 4th Street Diner and the North End Urban Plan
Weather
Today - A slight chance of showers after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 43. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tomorrow - Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 9 to 13 mph.
Tomorrow Night - A slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Today - WNW wind 7 to 10 kt becoming WSW in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers after 4pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - W wind 7 to 10 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 55°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:51 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours & 25 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3:41 am am & 4:02 pm | Low tide at 9:48 am & 9:49 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 24.6 days, 25% lighting.
What’s Happening Out There
Things To Do
11 am – Beyond the Boughs – Looking back at the History of Holiday Plants at Blithewold
11 am to 6 pm – Tasting Mondays & Tuesdays at Newport Vineyards
2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
4 pm & 7:30 pm – Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
5 pm to 8 pm – Volunteer Tuesdays at Bike Newport
5 pm to 9 pm – Tapas and Tequila Tasting Experience at Hotel Viking
6 pm – Enneagram Workshop at The Huddle
6:30 pm – WUN & JPT present Pulp Fiction Party with live music from The Teledynes
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center –WUN & JPT present Pulp Fiction Party with live music from The Teledynes. Doors/music at 6:30 pm, film at 7:30 pm.
Newport Craft – Trivia at 6 pm
One Pelham East – DJ Nook from 9 pm to 12:30 am
City & Government
4:30 pm – Newport Cliff Walk Commission
6 pm – Newport Tree Commission
Shop Local This Holiday Season
Kristen Coates Art and Home – 152 Bellevue Ave., Newport. Check out the high-end gallery curated by nationally recognized artist Kristen Coates. Details here.
We’ll See You Out There
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.