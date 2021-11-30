Giving Tuesday: Today's a great day to support your favorite local nonprofit organization

Good Morning,

Today is Tuesday, November 30.

⚓️ Today is Giving Tuesday, an opportunity for people around the world to come together through generosity in all its forms by sharing acts of kindness and giving their voice, time, money, goods, and advocacy to support communities and causes.

Many nonprofit organizations will have Giving Tuesday campaigns today - some will be looking to make matching gift goals, while almost all will be seeking donations to support the critical mission that they serve in our communities. We have such amazing nonprofit organizations in our area, today we encourage you to support the one(s) you can in the best way you can - time, talent, or monetarily.

Who will you support and why today? Comment below.

⚓️ Fall Supporter Drive: 156 of you have stepped up and joined our supporter crew over the last 7 days, thank you! Your support helps keep our local, independent news organization going and growing. If you find value in what we do, please consider supporting us with a contribution.

⚓️ What’s Up This Week? Pulp Fiction, Christmas In Newport, Bowen’s Wharf Christmas Tree Lighting, and more. Get the full run down here.

⚓️Have a look at what sold in your neighborhood between November 22 - 26.

⚓️ Reminder: WUN & the JPT will be hosting a special screening of Pulp Fiction this evening. Doors open at 6:30 pm with live music by The Teledynes. Film begins at 7:30 pm.

⚓️ Portsmouth Police are investigating after two dogs were found lying on the side of the road Thanksgiving morning. WPRI with more.

Weather

Today - A slight chance of showers after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 43. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tomorrow - Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tomorrow Night - A slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Today - WNW wind 7 to 10 kt becoming WSW in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers after 4pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - W wind 7 to 10 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 55°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:51 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours & 25 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:41 am am & 4:02 pm | Low tide at 9:48 am & 9:49 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 24.6 days, 25% lighting.

What’s Happening Out There

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center –WUN & JPT present Pulp Fiction Party with live music from The Teledynes. Doors/music at 6:30 pm, film at 7:30 pm.

Newport Craft – Trivia at 6 pm

One Pelham East – DJ Nook from 9 pm to 12:30 am

City & Government

Shop Local This Holiday Season

Kristen Coates Art and Home – 152 Bellevue Ave., Newport. Check out the high-end gallery curated by nationally recognized artist Kristen Coates. Details here.

We’ll See You Out There